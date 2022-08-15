Preseason all-state: Keyjuan Brown leads deep running back group in Class 2A

*Best position: Running back. Appling County’s Jaylen Johnson and Washington County’s Dontavius “DJay” Braswell are more highly recruited than Brown, and the three represent 30% of the Georgia Power 100′s players at the position.

*Most highly recruited: ELCA’s tackles, Zechariah Owens and D.J. Chester, each are 6 feet, 5 inches, and 300-plus pounds. They’re the lone consensus top-200 national prospects in the class.