ajc logo
X

Preseason all-state: Keyjuan Brown leads deep running back group in Class 2A

Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta: Led Georgia in rushing last season with 2,757 yards and was first-team all-state in Class 2A. Brown has rushed for 4,770 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta: Led Georgia in rushing last season with 2,757 yards and was first-team all-state in Class 2A. Brown has rushed for 4,770 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

*Best player: South Atlanta’s Keyjuan Brown led the state with 2,757 rushing yards in 2021. Another season like that and he’ll finish among the top five Georgia rushers all-time and break Jamal Lewis’s Atlanta city record of 4,879 in the first game. Brown sits at 4,770.

*Best position: Running back. Appling County’s Jaylen Johnson and Washington County’s Dontavius “DJay” Braswell are more highly recruited than Brown, and the three represent 30% of the Georgia Power 100′s players at the position.

*Most highly recruited: ELCA’s tackles, Zechariah Owens and D.J. Chester, each are 6 feet, 5 inches, and 300-plus pounds. They’re the lone consensus top-200 national prospects in the class.

*That’s interesting: North Murray brings back the most prolific QB-WR duo in the class. Seth Griffin, a 6-foot-4 quarterback, threw for 2,785 yards and 32 touchdowns in 11 games last season. Wide receiver Jadyn Rice had 65 receptions for 1,210 yards and 12 touchdowns.

*Snubbed: ELCA QB Charlie Gilliam, who is committed to Houston, passed for 2,098 yards last season against a harsh schedule. Worth County QB Chip Cooper passed for 1,939 yards and rushed for 1,002 in 10 games in 2021.

*Underrated: Pierce County’s D.J. Bell is a running back who does Pierce County’s occasional passing. He was limited to nine games in 2021 but rushed for 1,870 yards and got healthy in time to lead the Bears to the Class 3A semifinals.

*What else is new: Eagle’s Landing Christian is playing against public schools again after winning six championships in Class A Private. The Chargers will enter with three preseason all-state players.

Offense

QB - Seth Griffin, North Murray, Sr.

QB - Caleb McMickle, Fellowship Christian, Sr.

RB - Dontavius Braswell, Washington County, Sr.

RB - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta, Sr.

RB - Jaylen Johnson, Appling County, Sr.

WR - Jadyn Rice, North Murray, Sr.

WR - Dennis Sims, Rockmart, Sr.

OL - D.J. Chester, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

OL - Gabriel Fortson, North Cobb Christian, Sr.

OL - Zechariah Owens, ELCA, Sr.

OL - Xavier Walker, Fitzgerald, Sr.

OL - Johnny Williams IV, Northeast, Sr.

ATH - D.J. Bell, Pierce County, Sr.

PK - Sean Medcalfe, Westside (Augusta), Sr.

Defense

DL - Cevan Edwards, South Atlanta, Sr.

DL - Elijah Gunn, Callaway, Sr.

DL - Sam Williams, Callaway, Sr.

DL - Darion Smith, Appling County, Jr.

LB/DL - Colton Smith, Washington County, Sr.

LB - Jacob Cruz, North Cobb Christian, Sr.

LB - Daniel James, Fitzgerald, Sr.

LB - Taye Seymore, South Atlanta, Sr.

DB - Jadan Baugh, Columbia, Jr.

DB - Colton Hood, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

DB - R.J. Johnson, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Sr.

DB - Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County, Sr.

P - Hayden Futch, Berrien, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series 14h ago
Five observations on the Braves’ win over the Marlins and what’s ahead
12h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
3h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
17h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
17h ago
Falcons’ Drake London misses practice, likely out for the week
11h ago
The Latest
Best players by position: Specialists earning high marks
26m ago
4 Questions with Parker Resources founder Chris Parker
41m ago
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 4A teams
56m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top