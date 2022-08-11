BreakingNews
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
ajc logo
X

Preseason all-state: Incoming private schools place 7 on Class 4A team

120921 Atlanta: Trinity Christian wide receiver Aaron Gates goes up for a one-handed touchdown catch over Prince Avenue Christian defender Josh Britt to take a 21-0 lead during the second quarter in their GHSA Class A Private Championship game on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
120921 Atlanta: Trinity Christian wide receiver Aaron Gates goes up for a one-handed touchdown catch over Prince Avenue Christian defender Josh Britt to take a 21-0 lead during the second quarter in their GHSA Class A Private Championship game on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

*Best player: Za’Quan Bryan, Benedictine. A two-way starter on the Class 4A defending champions, Bryan had 2,251 all-purpose yards and 51 tackles last season. His speed is lethal as a receiver, cornerback or return man. He’s committed to Minnesota.

*Best position: Athlete. Bryan is the most prolific of these. Trinity Christian’s Aaron Gates, North Oconee’s Khalil Barnes and Holy Innocents’ Zach Jackson are similarly multi-faceted.

*Most highly recruited: Whitewater linebacker Raul “Popo” Aguirre is the consensus No. 11 Georgia prospect and No. 124 nationally. He’s committed to Miami. Among juniors, it’s Pace Academy’s Hevin Brown-Shuler, the consensus No. 5 defensive line prospect nationally in his class.

*That’s interesting: Perry has improved on its season victory total for seven consecutive seasons, which is almost impossible to do. The Panthers were 11-2 last season. That has little to do with preseason all-state except that Perry has a couple of players included here, QB Armar Gordon and DB Cam Marshall, who are bent on keeping the streak alive and winning the Houston County school’s first state title.

*Snubbed: Troup’s Taeo Todd played only four games last season, contributing to his absence here, but in 15 career games, this junior quarterback has rushed for 1,794 yards and passed for 1,127.

*Underrated: Cedartown senior linebacker Eli Barrow isn’t highly recruited, but he has led his team in tackles the past two seasons (127 with 13 for losses in 2021) and was his region’s co-defensive player of the year. He’s also a switch-hitting baseball catcher with a 4.0 GPA.

*What else is new: Class 4A lost one private school, 2020 Class 4A champion Marist, and gained five. The five account for seven preseason all-state players. They come from Trinity Christian (three), Holy Innocents’ (two) and Pace Academy (two). Lovett and Westminster have none, but it’s only preseason.

Offense

QB - Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.

QB - Armar Gordon, Perry, Sr.

RB - Dominic Elder, North Oconee, Sr.

RB - Micah Welch, Baldwin, Jr.

WR - Aaron Gates, Trinity Christian, Sr.

WR - Zach Jackson, Holy Innocents’, Jr.

WR - Vicari Swain, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

OL - Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy, Sr.

OL - Jacob Benjamin, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.

OL - Jycel Mosley, LaGrange, Jr.

OL – Peyton Nikolopoulus, Cedartown, Sr.

OL - Zach Pearson, New Hampstead, Jr.

PK - T.J. Hartley, Whitewater, Sr.

ATH - Za’Quan Bryan, Benedictine, Sr.

Defense

DL - Hevin Brown-Shuler, Pace Academy, Jr.

DL - Stephen Johnson, Whitewater, Sr.

DL - Jacobi Murray, Holy Innocents’, Jr.

DL - Cole Semien, Benedictine, Sr.

LB - Popo Aguirre, Whitewater, Sr.

LB - Eli Barrow, Cedartown, Sr.

LB - Jaqualin “Qua” Birdsong, Troup, Jr.

LB - Ryan Earl, Trinity Christian, Sr.

DB - Khalil Barnes, North Oconee, Sr.

DB - Jack Fabris, North Oconee, Sr.

DB - Shelton Lewis, Stockbridge, Sr.

DB - Cam Marshall, Perry, Sr.

P - Josh Taylor, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game7h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
6h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
16h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
23h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
23h ago
‘All my childhood dreams came true’: Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom
19h ago
The Latest
Best players by position: Defensive back is deepest position in Georgia
27m ago
4 Questions with John Milledge Academy head coach J.T. Wall
42m ago
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 6A teams
1h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
7h ago
North Point Mall redevelopment plan gets preliminary approval
A guide to Atlanta’s NPU system
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top