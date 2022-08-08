Preseason all-state: Downs, elite linemen headline 7A class

*Best position: Lineman. It’s what separates the highest class. The bigger the school, the greater the odds of athletic, larger people walking the halls. This year, it comes out to 15 trench men rated as top-75 Georgia senior or junior prospects with all-state room for only nine. With one exception (see Underrated below), all are at least 6 feet, 3 inches, or weigh at least 275 pounds, and each projects to sign with a Power 5 Conference team.

*Most highly recruited: Downs is Georgia’s consensus No. 1 senior prospect and the nation’s No. 1 safety. He’s committed to Alabama.