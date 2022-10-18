Pre-playoff Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, North Forsyth dropped from No. 5 to No. 8 after a loss to Jackson County—which debuts at No. 9 ahead of its first round showdown with Johns Creek. Additionally, Woodward Academy jumped up from No. 9 to No. 6 heading into the playoffs. The Class 5A poll saw McIntosh move up to No. 2 and Chattahoochee move up from No. 5 to No. 3 after Kell’s descent from No. 2 to No. 4. No. 1 Greater Atlanta Christian split matches with Chattahoochee last week and also topped Kell to spur the shuffling. Also, Harris County’s win over Northside-Columbus moved the Tigers up to No. 8 and sent Northside down a slot to No. 9.

In Class 4A, Westminster jumped Lovett for No. 3 and Chestatee improved from No. 9 to No. 6 after Heritage-Catoosa fell from No. 4 to No. 8. Oconee County scored a 3-2 win over Morgan County last Tuesday and replaced the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the Class 3A poll. Also, Savannah Christian moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 and Wesleyan dropped one spot to No. 6 after splitting matches with No. 7 White County.