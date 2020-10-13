Pre-Playoff Softball Rankings

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GHSA decided that four teams from each class will advance to Columbus instead of the usual eight teams. Therefore, an extra round was added to the playoff brackets to trim the field advancing to the Columbus Softball Complex by half. The tournament will take place on Oct. 30-31 and finish with the state championship series at 5 p.m. across all classes on Saturday.

East Coweta tops the state’s highest class entering the playoffs and leads North Gwinnett, Grayson, Mountain View and Harrison in the top 5. Peachtree Ridge, Etowah, South Forsyth, Newnan and Archer round out the top 10. Buford is the team to beat in Class 6A with Dacula, South Effingham, Pope and River Ridge chasing.