Pre-playoff softball rankings

This season, each classification will play eight four-team mini tournaments to decide which eight programs will advance as opposed to last year when two rounds of best-of-three series determined who advanced.

In Class 7A, Buford leads the way ahead of North Gwinnett, East Coweta, South Forsyth and North Paulding. Pope tops Class 6A ahead of Lassiter, Creekview, Apalachee and South Effingham. Loganville is the team to beat in Class 5A with Harris County, Villa Rica, Cambridge and Winder-Barrow chasing.