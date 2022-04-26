Pre-playoff Lacrosse Rankings

Undefeated Lovett (17-0) leads the Class A-5A poll and Fellowship jumped Blessed Trinity for the No. 5 slot after scoring a 10-8 win over the Titans. Pace Academy also replaced Whitewater at No. 10.

Similarly to Lambert, the Milton girls remain No. 1 in Class 6A-7A, despite a recent 7-6 overtime loss to No. 2 Hillgrove. Walton comes in at No. 3 and leads No. 4 Creekview in the poll due to its 16-15 win over the Grizzlies on April 13. Pope replaced Alpharetta in the poll and settles in at No. 8.