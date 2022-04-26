BreakingNews
Kemp signs $1 billion tax cut bill in his GOP challenger’s home county
Pre-playoff Lacrosse Rankings

GHSA Lacrosse

GHSA Lacrosse

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
20 minutes ago

In Class 6A-7A, No. 1 ranked Lambert maintains its position at the top despite two recent one-goal losses to Pope and Lovett. The Longhorns are 15-2 overall and No. 2 Pope is 16-2 with a seven-game win-streak. Walton previously defeated Pope 13-7 on March 26 and is 15-3 and comes in at No. 3. North Paulding moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 and is 17-1 with its only loss coming 10-9 to Pope and Harrison rounds out the top 5. Roswell slid from No. 4 to No. 6 and South Forsyth replaced Milton at No. 10.

Undefeated Lovett (17-0) leads the Class A-5A poll and Fellowship jumped Blessed Trinity for the No. 5 slot after scoring a 10-8 win over the Titans. Pace Academy also replaced Whitewater at No. 10.

Similarly to Lambert, the Milton girls remain No. 1 in Class 6A-7A, despite a recent 7-6 overtime loss to No. 2 Hillgrove. Walton comes in at No. 3 and leads No. 4 Creekview in the poll due to its 16-15 win over the Grizzlies on April 13. Pope replaced Alpharetta in the poll and settles in at No. 8.

In Class A-5A, Starr’s Mill returned to the poll at No. 8 and sent Greater Atlanta Christian out of the top 10. Pace Academy moved up a spot to No. 9 and Holy Innocents’ fell to No. 10 as a result of Starr’s Mill’s entry into the top 10.

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Pope

3. Walton

4. North Paulding

5. Harrison

6. Roswell

7. Buford

8. Johns Creek

9. Creekview

10. South Forsyth

Class A-5A

1. Lovett

2. Wesleyan

3. Westminster

4. King’s Ridge

5. Fellowship Christian

6. Blessed Trinity

7. Starr’s Mill

8. Woodward Academy

9. North Oconee

10. Pace Academy

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. Hillgrove

3. Walton

4. Creekview

5. Lassiter

6. Johns Creek

7. Roswell

8. Pope

9. North Paulding

10. Chattahoochee

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Westminster

3. Northview

4. Wesleyan

5. Lakside-Evans

6. McIntosh

7. St. Pius

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Pace Academy

10. Holy Innocents’

Featured
