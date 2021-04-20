Pre-playoff boys soccer rankings

Alpharetta leads the state’s highest class entering the playoffs with South Gwinnett, Lambert, Forsyth Central and Harrison chasing. Dalton tops Class 6A ahead of Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Lassiter and Riverwood.

In Class 5A, Starr’s Mill leads with McIntosh, St. Pius X, Woodward and Johnson-Gainesville chasing. Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat in Class 4A and is ahead of Northwest Whitfield, Marist, East Hall and Flowery Branch.