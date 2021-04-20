Pre-playoff boys soccer rankings

The state playoffs begin Wednesday for Classes 7A, 5A, 3A, and A Public/Private. The other classes – 6A, 4A and 2A – will begin their tournaments Friday.
Alpharetta leads the state’s highest class entering the playoffs with South Gwinnett, Lambert, Forsyth Central and Harrison chasing. Dalton tops Class 6A ahead of Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Lassiter and Riverwood.
In Class 5A, Starr’s Mill leads with McIntosh, St. Pius X, Woodward and Johnson-Gainesville chasing. Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat in Class 4A and is ahead of Northwest Whitfield, Marist, East Hall and Flowery Branch.
Westminster controls Class 3A and is leading Oconee County, Pike County, Coahulla Creek and White County in the top 5. Bremen tops Class 2A with Putnam County, Pace Academy, Lovett and Gordon Central in the top 5. In Class A Public, ACE Charter tops the poll. In Class A Private, Atlanta International is still at the top.
Class 7A
1. Alpharetta
2. South Gwinnett
3. Lambert
4. Forsyth Central
5. Harrison
6. South Forsyth
7. Discovery
8. Parkview
9. Hillgrove
10. Denmark
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Central Gwinnett
4. Lassiter
5. Riverwood
6. Allatoona
7. Rome
8. Sprayberry
9. River Ridge
10. Lakeside-DeKalb
Class 5A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. McIntosh
3. St. Pius X
4. Woodward
5. Johnson-Gainesville
6. Clarke Central
7. Veterans
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Cross Keys
10. Cartersville
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Northwest Whitfield
3. Marist
4. East Hall
5. Flowery Branch
6. Chestatee
7. LaGrange
8. Jefferson
9. Columbus
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Oconee County
3. Pike County
4. Coahulla Creek
5. White County
6. Morgan County
7. Savannah Arts
8. Cherokee Bluff
9. West Hall
10. Pierce County
Class 2A
1. Bremen
2. Putnam County
3. Pace Academy
4. Lovett
5. Gordon Central
6. Thomasville
7. Union County
8. Bacon County
9. Toombs County
10. Jeff Davis
Class A Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Georgia Military
3. Lake Oconee Academy
4. Dooly County
5. Towns County
6. Atkinson County
7. Trion
8. Social Circle
9. Armuchee
10. Claxton
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Athens Academy
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Paideia
5. St. Anne Pacelli
6. Wesleyan
7. Heritage-Newnan
8. Savannah Country Day
9. First Presbyterian
10. Providence Christian
About the Author