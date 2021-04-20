ajc logo
X

Pre-playoff boys soccer rankings

Dalton senior captain Damian Rodriguez (No. 7) and senior Ivan Ceja (No. 10) are key players for a Catamounts team ranked No. 2 in the nation according to the MaxPreps computer rankings.
Dalton senior captain Damian Rodriguez (No. 7) and senior Ivan Ceja (No. 10) are key players for a Catamounts team ranked No. 2 in the nation according to the MaxPreps computer rankings.

Credit: Courtesy of Dalton

Credit: Courtesy of Dalton

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

The state playoffs begin Wednesday for Classes 7A, 5A, 3A, and A Public/Private. The other classes – 6A, 4A and 2A – will begin their tournaments Friday.

Alpharetta leads the state’s highest class entering the playoffs with South Gwinnett, Lambert, Forsyth Central and Harrison chasing. Dalton tops Class 6A ahead of Johns Creek, Central Gwinnett, Lassiter and Riverwood.

In Class 5A, Starr’s Mill leads with McIntosh, St. Pius X, Woodward and Johnson-Gainesville chasing. Southeast Whitfield is the team to beat in Class 4A and is ahead of Northwest Whitfield, Marist, East Hall and Flowery Branch.

Westminster controls Class 3A and is leading Oconee County, Pike County, Coahulla Creek and White County in the top 5. Bremen tops Class 2A with Putnam County, Pace Academy, Lovett and Gordon Central in the top 5. In Class A Public, ACE Charter tops the poll. In Class A Private, Atlanta International is still at the top.

Class 7A

1. Alpharetta

2. South Gwinnett

3. Lambert

4. Forsyth Central

5. Harrison

6. South Forsyth

7. Discovery

8. Parkview

9. Hillgrove

10. Denmark

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Lassiter

5. Riverwood

6. Allatoona

7. Rome

8. Sprayberry

9. River Ridge

10. Lakeside-DeKalb

Class 5A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. McIntosh

3. St. Pius X

4. Woodward

5. Johnson-Gainesville

6. Clarke Central

7. Veterans

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Cross Keys

10. Cartersville

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. Marist

4. East Hall

5. Flowery Branch

6. Chestatee

7. LaGrange

8. Jefferson

9. Columbus

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Oconee County

3. Pike County

4. Coahulla Creek

5. White County

6. Morgan County

7. Savannah Arts

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. West Hall

10. Pierce County

Class 2A

1. Bremen

2. Putnam County

3. Pace Academy

4. Lovett

5. Gordon Central

6. Thomasville

7. Union County

8. Bacon County

9. Toombs County

10. Jeff Davis

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Georgia Military

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Dooly County

5. Towns County

6. Atkinson County

7. Trion

8. Social Circle

9. Armuchee

10. Claxton

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Paideia

5. St. Anne Pacelli

6. Wesleyan

7. Heritage-Newnan

8. Savannah Country Day

9. First Presbyterian

10. Providence Christian

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top