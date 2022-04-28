ajc logo
X

Pre-playoff baseball rankings

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
21 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview is 26-6 with a 10-game win-streak and rounds out the top 5 with Lowndes, Woodstock, Etowah and Denmark. Walton moved up from No. 9 to No. 6, Cherokee leads No. 8 Mill Creek at No. 7 and then North Cobb and Newnan replaced East Coweta and South Forsyth and come in at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. The Class 6A poll saw just one change with Westlake replacing Kell in the poll at No. 10.

In Class 5A, Loganville, Whitewater and Ola all moved up a spot after Coffee slid from No. 3 to No. 6 and the rest of the poll stayed in tact. Class 4A is also the same as last week’s poll with one-loss North Oconee (29-1) holding onto the No. 1 spot.

The Class 3A poll saw Franklin County move up a spot to No. 4 and Greater Atlanta Christian improve to No. 5 after Mary Persons fell from No. 4 to No. 6. Cherokee Bluff improved from No. 10 to No. 8 and Harlem replaced Redan at the poll and debuts at No. 10.

In Class 2A, Lovett fell from No. 2 to No. 5 and Model moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Pace Academy. Thomasville moved up to No. 3 and Elbert County shifted up a spot to No. 4. Vidalia moved up from No. 9 to No. 8, Lamar County improved from No. 10 to No. 9 and Cook dropped from No. 8 to No. 10.

Class A Private saw Calvary Day return to the poll with its 14-game win-streak and Mt. Pisgah exited the poll. Finally, in Class A Public, Social Circle was replaced by Washington-Wilkes at No. 10 after the Tigers defeated Social Circle 2-of-3 earlier this month.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Lowndes

3. Woodstock

4. Etowah

5. Denmark

6. Walton

7. Cherokee

8. Mill Creek

9. North Cobb

10. Newnan

Class 6A

1. Houston County

2. Buford

3. South Paulding

4. Pope

5. Allatoona

6. Evans

7. River Ridge

8. Lassiter

9. Cambridge

10. Westlake

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. North Springs

3. Loganville

4. Whitewater

5. Ola

6. Coffee

7. Woodward Academy

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Ware County

10. Locust Grove

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Benedictine

4. LaGrange

5. Troup

6. Thomas County Central

7. Cedartown

8. West Laurens

9. Perry

10. Flowery Branch

Class 3A

1. Pierce County

2. North Hall

3. Pike County

4. Frankiln County

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Mary Persons

7. Sandy Creek

8. Cherokee Bluff

9. Long County

10. Harlem

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Model

3. Thomasville

4. Elbert County

5. Lovett

6. Callaway

7. Bleckley County

8. Vidalia

9. Lamar County

10. Cook

Class A Private

1. Mt. Paran

2. Wesleyan

3. North Cobb Christian

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Prince Avenue Christian

6. Savannah Christian

7. First Presbyterian Day

8. Tattnall Square

9. Whitefield Academy

10. Calvary Day

Class A Public

1. Wilcox County

2. Charlton County

3. Irwin County

4. Metter

5. ACE Charter

6. Schley County

7. Johnson County

8. Commerce

9. Gordon Lee

10. Washington-Wilkes

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Buford pitcher Lesko, projected top-10 draft pick, has Tommy John surgery
2h ago
Girls soccer blog: Denmark, Buford fall; remaining No. 1 teams roll into semifinals
9h ago
Aquinas football coach, wife reportedly leave hospital
19h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top