Pre-playoff baseball rankings

In Class 5A, Loganville, Whitewater and Ola all moved up a spot after Coffee slid from No. 3 to No. 6 and the rest of the poll stayed in tact. Class 4A is also the same as last week’s poll with one-loss North Oconee (29-1) holding onto the No. 1 spot.

The Class 3A poll saw Franklin County move up a spot to No. 4 and Greater Atlanta Christian improve to No. 5 after Mary Persons fell from No. 4 to No. 6. Cherokee Bluff improved from No. 10 to No. 8 and Harlem replaced Redan at the poll and debuts at No. 10.