Pre-playoff baseball rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview is 26-6 with a 10-game win-streak and rounds out the top 5 with Lowndes, Woodstock, Etowah and Denmark. Walton moved up from No. 9 to No. 6, Cherokee leads No. 8 Mill Creek at No. 7 and then North Cobb and Newnan replaced East Coweta and South Forsyth and come in at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. The Class 6A poll saw just one change with Westlake replacing Kell in the poll at No. 10.
In Class 5A, Loganville, Whitewater and Ola all moved up a spot after Coffee slid from No. 3 to No. 6 and the rest of the poll stayed in tact. Class 4A is also the same as last week’s poll with one-loss North Oconee (29-1) holding onto the No. 1 spot.
The Class 3A poll saw Franklin County move up a spot to No. 4 and Greater Atlanta Christian improve to No. 5 after Mary Persons fell from No. 4 to No. 6. Cherokee Bluff improved from No. 10 to No. 8 and Harlem replaced Redan at the poll and debuts at No. 10.
In Class 2A, Lovett fell from No. 2 to No. 5 and Model moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Pace Academy. Thomasville moved up to No. 3 and Elbert County shifted up a spot to No. 4. Vidalia moved up from No. 9 to No. 8, Lamar County improved from No. 10 to No. 9 and Cook dropped from No. 8 to No. 10.
Class A Private saw Calvary Day return to the poll with its 14-game win-streak and Mt. Pisgah exited the poll. Finally, in Class A Public, Social Circle was replaced by Washington-Wilkes at No. 10 after the Tigers defeated Social Circle 2-of-3 earlier this month.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Lowndes
3. Woodstock
4. Etowah
5. Denmark
6. Walton
7. Cherokee
8. Mill Creek
9. North Cobb
10. Newnan
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Buford
3. South Paulding
4. Pope
5. Allatoona
6. Evans
7. River Ridge
8. Lassiter
9. Cambridge
10. Westlake
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. North Springs
3. Loganville
4. Whitewater
5. Ola
6. Coffee
7. Woodward Academy
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Ware County
10. Locust Grove
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Benedictine
4. LaGrange
5. Troup
6. Thomas County Central
7. Cedartown
8. West Laurens
9. Perry
10. Flowery Branch
Class 3A
1. Pierce County
2. North Hall
3. Pike County
4. Frankiln County
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Mary Persons
7. Sandy Creek
8. Cherokee Bluff
9. Long County
10. Harlem
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Model
3. Thomasville
4. Elbert County
5. Lovett
6. Callaway
7. Bleckley County
8. Vidalia
9. Lamar County
10. Cook
Class A Private
1. Mt. Paran
2. Wesleyan
3. North Cobb Christian
4. Fellowship Christian
5. Prince Avenue Christian
6. Savannah Christian
7. First Presbyterian Day
8. Tattnall Square
9. Whitefield Academy
10. Calvary Day
Class A Public
1. Wilcox County
2. Charlton County
3. Irwin County
4. Metter
5. ACE Charter
6. Schley County
7. Johnson County
8. Commerce
9. Gordon Lee
10. Washington-Wilkes
