Players who hit individual offensive milestones in Week 1

GHSF Daily will begin running a yardage leaderboard three weeks into the season. In the meantime, here are several GHSA players who hit milestones with 200 yards rushing, 250 yards passing or 150 yards receiving in the opening week of the season.

Wayne County’s Matthew Fuller, GHSF Daily’s state Player of the Week, rushed for 291 yards in a 49-20 victory over Bradwell Institute. Fuller is a preseason Georgia Power 100 player and a 2022 first-team all-state pick who is committed to South Carolina, so his performance, though it was a career high, was not surprising.

Athens Academy’s Hampton Johnson, making his first varsity start, was more of a breakout star with his 367 yards passing in a 42-7 victory over Dade County. His total is believed two be only two yards short of Palmer Bush’s school record.

The most yards for a receiver was the 249 on seven catches by Turner County’s Ke’Arrin Dawsey in 22-21 victory over Worth County. Here is Dawsey’s 77-yard TD reception on Albany’s WALB-TV.

Rushing

291 – Matthew Fuller, Wayne County

274 – Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek

265 – Quinton Slaughter, Providence Christian

246 – Tajon Corbitt, Miller Grove

238 – Reece Wehr, Etowah

234 – Fred Brown, Coffee

229 – Cameron Robinson, Mill Creek

226 – Telly Johnson, Hephzibah

215 – Corey Watkins, Clarke Central

214 – C.J. Givers, Fellowship Christian

206 – Jean-Luc Noison, Lakeside (Atlanta)

206 – Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge

203 – Gavin Hall, Gainesville

200 – Jaylen Mack, Alexander

Passing

367 – Hampton Johnson, Athens Academy

347 – Carlton Brannon, Turner County

323 – Tyler Niehr, North Paulding

301 – Chase Dupree, Southwest

300 – Darnell Kelley, Peachtree Ridge

288 – Jay Kanazawa, Schley County

287 – A.J. Hill, Houston County

287 – Chase Reese, Warner Robins

284 – Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton

276 – Kade Smith, Trion

276 – Matthew Mungin, Carver (Columbus)

274 – Jordan Do, Archer

274 – Matt Pearch, Dunwoody

269 – Darian Keefe, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

266 – Cam Hill, Thomasville

261 – Mysonne Pickens, Pebblebrook

257 – Sire Hardaway, Douglas County

256 – Christopher Garrett, Bradwell Institute

256 – Lyndon Worthy, Worth Couty

254 – Ian White, Mount Paran Christian

Receiving

249 – Ke’Arrin Dawsey, Turner County

174 – Travis Smith Jr., Westlake

170 – Decin Hester, Cedar Shoals

169 – Walter Willis, Pebblebrook

162 – D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee

161 – Isiah Canion, Warner Robins

158 – Jonathan Stafford, Archer

154 – Ben Grice, Woodward Academy

153 – Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh

152 – D’ontae Fulton, Worth County

150 – Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day

