Players who hit individual offensive milestones in Week 1

GHSF Daily will begin running a yardage leaderboard three weeks into the season. In the meantime, here are several GHSA players who hit milestones with 200 yards rushing, 250 yards passing or 150 yards receiving in the opening week of the season.
Wayne County’s Matthew Fuller, GHSF Daily’s state Player of the Week, rushed for 291 yards in a 49-20 victory over Bradwell Institute. Fuller is a preseason Georgia Power 100 player and a 2022 first-team all-state pick who is committed to South Carolina, so his performance, though it was a career high, was not surprising.
Athens Academy’s Hampton Johnson, making his first varsity start, was more of a breakout star with his 367 yards passing in a 42-7 victory over Dade County. His total is believed two be only two yards short of Palmer Bush’s school record.
The most yards for a receiver was the 249 on seven catches by Turner County’s Ke’Arrin Dawsey in 22-21 victory over Worth County. Here is Dawsey’s 77-yard TD reception on Albany’s WALB-TV.
Rushing
291 – Matthew Fuller, Wayne County
274 – Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek
265 – Quinton Slaughter, Providence Christian
246 – Tajon Corbitt, Miller Grove
238 – Reece Wehr, Etowah
234 – Fred Brown, Coffee
229 – Cameron Robinson, Mill Creek
226 – Telly Johnson, Hephzibah
215 – Corey Watkins, Clarke Central
214 – C.J. Givers, Fellowship Christian
206 – Jean-Luc Noison, Lakeside (Atlanta)
206 – Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge
203 – Gavin Hall, Gainesville
200 – Jaylen Mack, Alexander
Passing
367 – Hampton Johnson, Athens Academy
347 – Carlton Brannon, Turner County
323 – Tyler Niehr, North Paulding
301 – Chase Dupree, Southwest
300 – Darnell Kelley, Peachtree Ridge
288 – Jay Kanazawa, Schley County
287 – A.J. Hill, Houston County
287 – Chase Reese, Warner Robins
284 – Jeremy Hecklinski, Walton
276 – Kade Smith, Trion
276 – Matthew Mungin, Carver (Columbus)
274 – Jordan Do, Archer
274 – Matt Pearch, Dunwoody
269 – Darian Keefe, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
266 – Cam Hill, Thomasville
261 – Mysonne Pickens, Pebblebrook
257 – Sire Hardaway, Douglas County
256 – Christopher Garrett, Bradwell Institute
256 – Lyndon Worthy, Worth Couty
254 – Ian White, Mount Paran Christian
Receiving
249 – Ke’Arrin Dawsey, Turner County
174 – Travis Smith Jr., Westlake
170 – Decin Hester, Cedar Shoals
169 – Walter Willis, Pebblebrook
162 – D.J. Avery, Chattahoochee
161 – Isiah Canion, Warner Robins
158 – Jonathan Stafford, Archer
154 – Ben Grice, Woodward Academy
153 – Landon Dolhancyk, McIntosh
152 – D’ontae Fulton, Worth County
150 – Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day
