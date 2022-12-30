Pilcher, football coach who won 5 state titles, dies at age 72

Then in 1997, Thomas Central finished 15-0. That team was led by former Georgia Tech star Joe Burns, who was Pilcher’s best-known former player.

Pilcher also coached at Bainbridge (2008-12) and finished at Berrien (2013-15).

Pilcher was asked in a 2016 interview with the AJC to name his favorite saying or motto.

“Never get tired of doing the right thing,’' he answered. “It goes back to a quote out of Galatians 6:9. ‘Do the right thing, and in due time, you’ll reap the benefits.’ "

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Thomasville First Baptist Church followed by burial at Sunset Cemetery. A celebration of Pilcher’s life is scheduled at the church afterward. A viewing of the body is scheduled Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Allen & Allen Funeral Service in Thomasville.