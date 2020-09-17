Perry, Pike County, Morrow cancel games

Perry late Wednesday canceled its games Friday at Hampton and Sept. 25 at home against Veterans because a football player tested positive for COVID-19, Houston County Schools announced. ... Pike County has canceled its game against Taylor County because five or six players are quarantined for exposure to the virus, according to FUN101.1-FM in Thomaston. Next week’s game against Spalding will be played in October instead. ... Morrow has moved this week’s game against Mount Zion of Jonesboro to Oct. 30, and its Sept. 25 game against Fayette County no longer appears on the schedule.