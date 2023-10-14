Peachtree Ridge 27, North Gwinnett 17

The Lions are 7-0 for the first time in a program that dates to 2003. At 2-0 in Region 7, they’re in line for their first region title since 2008. They’re trying to top last year’s 6-5 finish.

“I know it sounds cliche, but we believe,” Lions second-year coach Matt Helmerich said. “We believed that not only could we compete with North Gwinnett, but that we were better than them. We started fast and held on there at the end.”

Sophomore quarterback Darnell Kelly was 20 of 38 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns to an interception. His efforts guided the Lions to a 20-0 lead, with the Bulldogs pulling to within 20-3 at halftime.

The Lions’ offense sputtered in the second half, but the defense held strong until sophomore running back Sedric Addison put the game away with a 47-yard touchdown run to make it 27-10 with 3:44 remaining.

The Lions’ defense and special teams recovered two fumbles, had an interception and forced three turnovers on downs.

Norcross (6-1, 3-0) is now the only other team with an undefeated record in 7-7A play. The Lions play Norcross on Oct. 27.

“It’s great for the kids, the community and the school,” Helmerich said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum behind us, but we’ve got to take it one game at a time.”

Myles Abernathy had three catches, two of which were touchdowns of 60 and 11 yards. Lamar White had nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-1), led by first-year coach Eric Godfree, were last year’s Region 7 champions, and will need to beat Norcross, and for Norcross to beat Peachtree Ridge, to force a three-way tie for first place. They went 10-3 last year and reached the quarterfinals in Bill Stewart’s final season.

Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Hall led the team with 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and also threw a touchdown pass.

The Lions host Discovery next week, while the Bulldogs are on bye, then travel to Discovery Oct. 27.

Peachtree Ridge 14 6 0 7 — 27

North Gwinnett 0 3 7 7 — 17

P — Lamar White 37 pass from Darnell Kelly (Alex Hanson kick)

P — Myles Abernathy 11 pass from Kelly (Hanson kick)

P — Abernathy 60 pass from Kelly (kick failed)

N — Constantine Dallis 41 FG

N — Ryan Hall 6 run (Dallis kick)

P — Sedric Addison 47 run (Hanson kick)

N — Carter Campbell 4 pass from Hall (Dallis kick)