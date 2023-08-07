Peach County’s Westbrook among 9 new coaches in Class 3A

Class 3A

Number of hires: 9

Best hire: Marquis Westbrook, Peach County

Hardest to replace: Chad Campbell, Peach County

Best job: Peach County

Toughest job: Salem

Most interesting: Few coaches have done better in their first four seasons than Marquis Westbrook, who led Warner Robins to state titles in 2020 and 2021. He’s never coached a team that didn’t reach the finals. So it came as a surprise in January when Westbrook went from that Class 5A powerhouse to coach in Class 3A, but Peach County is no ordinary job. Peach’s 168 victories under Campbell were the most of any 3A program during his tenure (2007-22), and Campbell’s Peach teams were actually 5-3 against Warner Robins. Peach is a school system with one high school, it pays well, and it’s hungry. The Trojans haven’t won a state title since 2009. It was Westbrook who ended Warner Robins’ 15-year title drought in 2020.

Region 1

None

Region 2

*Jackson hired Spalding defensive coordinator Chris Henderson to replace Dary Myrics, who remained at Jackson, his alma mater, as assistant principal. Henderson was on Jackson’s staff from 2016 through 2019. He’s a former Cairo and Albany State standout player. Jackson was 60-51 with a 2015 region title in 10 seasons under Myricks.

*Peach County hired Warner Robins coach Marquis Westbrook to replace Chad Campbell, who became head coach at Westfield. Westbrook won two state titles and reached four championship games in four seasons at Warner Robins. Westbrook is a former University of Florida player from Cordele. He was Warner Robins’ defensive coordinator when promoted in 2019. Peach County was 8-4 last season and lost in the second round. Campbell won 168 games and a 2009 state championship at Peach.

Region 3

*Johnson (Savannah) promoted offensive coordinator Steven Smith to replace Kenderrick Bonner, who became head coach at Rockdale County. Smith has run Johnson’s offenses the past five seasons. Johnson’s 5-5 finish last season was its best since 2012.

Region 4

*Richmond Academy promoted defensive assistant Rodney McFadden as interim coach to replace David Sammons, who was let go unexpectedly in June and remains a teacher in the school system. McFadden came to Richmond Academy last season and was on staffs at Dublin and Washington-Wilkes the three previous years. He spent 14 years at Laney and was the Wildcats’ head coach from 2015 to 2018. Richmond Academy was 4-6 in Sammons’ lone season.

*Salem hired Peeblebrook coach Leroy Hood to replace Jarrett Laws, who became head coach at Central of Macon. Hood’s Pebblebrook teams were 22-21 in four seasons. He’s coached at Tift County and Turner County. Salem was 2-9 last season.

Region 5

*Sandy Creek hired Central of Carrollton coach Darius Smiley to replace Brett Garvin, who retired after winning the school’s first state title since 2012. Smiley inherited a Central program that had gone 0-10 and was 26-36 in six seasons, peaking at 8-4 last season with its first playoff victory since 2014. Sandy Creek was 48-19 in six seasons under Garvin, who was on staffs through all four of the program’s state championships.

Region 6

*Coahulla Creek promoted offensive coordinator Drew Carter to replace Danny Wilson, who is now Chattooga’s defensive coordinator. Carter, a Northwest Whitfield graduate, was a four-year starting quarterback at LaGrange College. He’s coached at Villa Rica, Elbert County, Central of Carrollton and Pepperell and been on Coahulla Creek’s staff the past four seasons. Coahulla Creek was 7-4 last season and achieved its first winning season and playoff berth since the school opened in 2011.

*Ringgold promoted offensive coordinator Austin Crisp to replace Robert Akins, who is now head coach at Fayette Academy in Tennessee. Crisp has coached at Ringgold for six seasons, the past three running the offense. He’s also been on LaFayette’s staff. Ringgold was 7-4 last season.

Region 7

None

Region 8

*Franklin County hired Franklin Middle coach Chuck Holland to replace Parker Martin, who has returned to Lincoln County as linebackers coach. Holland, a Franklin County alumnus, has coached in the Franklin County community, middle school or high school since 2006. Franklin County was 3-7 and 0-10 in Martin’s two seasons.

