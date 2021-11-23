ajc logo
X

Paulding County, South Paulding, Lanier seeking new coaches

Members of the Lanier varsity football team head back to the locker room before the start of a high school football game between Lanier and Dacula at Dacula High School in Dacula, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
Members of the Lanier varsity football team head back to the locker room before the start of a high school football game between Lanier and Dacula at Dacula High School in Dacula, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Credit: Casey Sykes

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Van Spence has stepped down as Paulding County’s coach after six seasons. Spence, who had been on McEachern’s staff when hired in 2016, led Paulding in 2017 to its first playoff berth since 2007, but the Patriots were 3-7 over each of the past three seasons.

Also open are jobs at South Paulding and Lanier, although their 2021 interim coaches remain candidates.

South Paulding’s Eric Robinson stepped into the role after two games this season when Jason Nash resigned for personal reasons, and the Spartans went on to finish second in Region 6-6A with an 8-3 overall and 6-1 region record. They lost in the first round to Cambridge.

David Willingham was Lanier’s interim coach this season. The Longhorns were 4-6 and returned to the playoffs, losing to Kennesaw Mountain, after a rare absence in 2020.

There have been 25 reported openings:

7A - Gainesville

6A - East Paulding, Heritage (Conyers), Houston County, Kell, Lanier, Paulding County, South Paulding

5A - Locust Grove, McIntosh, Midtown, Wayne County, Woodland (Cartersville)

4A - Ridgeland, Seckinger, Thomas County Central

3A - Adairsville, Sumter County, Lumpkin County

2A - Bacon County, Jasper County, Temple

A - B.E.S.T. Academy, Greene County, Taylor County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

ajc.com

Todd Holcomb
Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
4 Questions with Roswell head coach Chris Prewett
29m ago
List: 15 unranked teams that reached the quarterfinals
49m ago
All-region teams: Richter, Johnson earn top honors in 4-5A
59m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top