Paulding County, South Paulding, Lanier seeking new coaches

Van Spence has stepped down as Paulding County’s coach after six seasons. Spence, who had been on McEachern’s staff when hired in 2016, led Paulding in 2017 to its first playoff berth since 2007, but the Patriots were 3-7 over each of the past three seasons.
Also open are jobs at South Paulding and Lanier, although their 2021 interim coaches remain candidates.
South Paulding’s Eric Robinson stepped into the role after two games this season when Jason Nash resigned for personal reasons, and the Spartans went on to finish second in Region 6-6A with an 8-3 overall and 6-1 region record. They lost in the first round to Cambridge.
David Willingham was Lanier’s interim coach this season. The Longhorns were 4-6 and returned to the playoffs, losing to Kennesaw Mountain, after a rare absence in 2020.
There have been 25 reported openings:
7A - Gainesville
6A - East Paulding, Heritage (Conyers), Houston County, Kell, Lanier, Paulding County, South Paulding
5A - Locust Grove, McIntosh, Midtown, Wayne County, Woodland (Cartersville)
4A - Ridgeland, Seckinger, Thomas County Central
3A - Adairsville, Sumter County, Lumpkin County
2A - Bacon County, Jasper County, Temple
A - B.E.S.T. Academy, Greene County, Taylor County
