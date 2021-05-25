Parkview sweeps North Paulding in 7A finals for ninth all-time state title

Game 2 saw a scoreless first inning and Parkview capitalized off one of North Paulding’s four errors—Cade Sadler singled and later scored after a dropped pop fly to right field. The Wolfpack scored their first run of the series in the top of the fifth inning with a Mitchell Heer RBI double. Parkview answered in the bottom of the frame after Spikes got on base with a double and was driven home on following a fielder’s choice that advanced him to third and a fielding error that pushed the lead to 2-1. North Paulding’s Grayson Taylor hit a solo home run to tie it up 6-6 in the sixth inning, but Parkview answered right back with the go-ahead run that proved to be the final margin in the bottom of the frame. Parkview loaded the bases and Smith crossed the plate following a fielding error. The inning ended with a fly ball to right field and then Spikes returned to the mound to close out the series in the top of the seventh.

Parkview and North Paulding both finish their seasons with 30-10 overall records. North Paulding had eight hits to Parkview’s six hits in Game 2, but Parkview left the series with a 16-10 advantage in total hits.