Pace falls in GEICO first round; Milton plays today on ESPNU

Matthew Cleveland scored 30 points in his final high school game Wednesday, but his Georgia Class 2A boys champion Pace Academy team fell short in the first round of the GEICO High School Nationals, losing to Oak Hill Academy 84-77 in Cypress Lake, Fla.
Cleveland, who has signed with Florida State, was 12-of-18 from the field, made a pair of 3-pointers and had eight rebounds. Josh Reed, a junior, scored 21 points. Oak Hill is the most renowned prep school basketball program in the country. Its alumni include Carmelo Anthony, Jerry Stackhouse and Josh Smith.
http://geicohoops.com/geico-nationals-tournament/#boys-stats
Milton’s boys and Westlake’s girls also are in the tournament.
Milton plays IMG Academy on Thursday at noon in a game televised by ESPNU. Milton, the No. 6 seed in the 10-team tournament, is led by Ohio State-committed point guard Bruce Thornton, a junior.
The girls tournament has four teams, and Westlake is the No. 1 seed. The Lions will play Fremont of Utah on Friday at 12:30 p.m. That game also will be on ESPNU. Westlake won its fourth straight Georgia state title last month.
The tournament is in its 13th season. Georgia is among a minority of states that allow its teams to play after their local seasons are complete.
