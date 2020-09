Slade said he hoped the game could be rescheduled for October. ELCA coach Jonathan Gess said he was looking for a last-minute replacement to play Saturday.

ELCA is 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class A Private. Pace is 1-0 and No. 4 in 2A. ELCA beat Pace 49-0 last season, but Pace ended ELCA’s 37-game winning streak in 2018.