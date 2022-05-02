Outstanding matchups pack four-day GHSA soccer championship schedule

In Class 7A, the Pebblebrook boys sit a victory away from capturing their first-ever state title and will have to face an undefeated Harrison (22-0) team looking for its first crown since 2007. The Hoyas have two of the top scorers in the classification with North Georgia-commit Tyler Vitelli and Lee Archer. On the girls side, defending state champion West Forsyth and Mill Creek both carry 12-game win-streaks into their Class 7A showdown.

Historic opportunities are on the line in Class 6A, where Lassiter has an opportunity to sweep titles for the first time in school history. The Lady Trojans will take on Cambridge—which is looking to complete an undefeated season and capture its first-ever title. In the boys finals, Lassiter will take on reigning state champion Dalton—which is one victory away from its sixth state title since 2013 and seventh all-time championship. Lassiter’s last boys state championship came in 1996.