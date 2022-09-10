ajc logo
X

Osborne 55, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Osborne players take the field before their home game against Lakeside of DeKalb County in Marietta on Sept. 9, 2022. Osborne won 55-0.

Combined ShapeCaption
Osborne players take the field before their home game against Lakeside of DeKalb County in Marietta on Sept. 9, 2022. Osborne won 55-0.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
Cardinals off to 3-0 start for the first time since 1994

It’s a new era for Osborne football.

The long-suffering Cobb County program is 3-0 for the first time since 1994 after overwhelming Lakeside of DeKalb County 55-0 Friday night in Marietta. The Cardinals scored on seven of their eight first-half possessions and then cruised through a second half that was played with a running clock.

Osborne coach Luqman Salam, now in his second year at the school, and his staff made big strides with the defense in 2021, cutting the team’s points allowed in half from the previous season. The Cardinals were more competitive than they had been in years, but they were still losing, finishing the season 1-8.

Now, with an explosive offense to complement that defense, they aren’t losing any more.

The Cardinals came into Friday’s game averaging a Class 7A-best 44.0 points per game, and they eclipsed that total in the first half against Lakeside, building a 48-0 lead. Osborne’s 143 points in three games are the most the Cardinals have scored in an entire season since 2015, when they last recorded three victories. Osborne was just 2-46 in the five seasons before Salam’s arrival and hasn’t had a winning season since 1994.

“It’s been great,” Salam said of the community support. “To give you an example, I had the Class of 1982 email me and say, ‘Coach, we’re just so proud of you, so happy for what you guys are doing, and we’re going to come to the game. We just want to see and be a part of this. For people in this community to just have something to hang onto and feel good about is a really good thing.”

Running back Khalif Walters did most of the damage against the Vikings. Playing only the first half, the senior scored four touchdowns, had 124 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught five passes for 165 yards.

Walters scored on a 10-yard run on the Cardinals’ first drive. On their second possession, he picked up a mishandled snap in the backfield and went up the middle untouched for a 41-yard score.

His touchdown receptions came on screen passes from Edward Burr that he took 64 and 61 yards.

“All praise to the O-line, man,” Walters said. “Without them I wouldn’t have had four touchdowns, and I really appreciate them for doing that. I just put the team on my back and do what I’ve got to do.”

Burr, also playing just the first half, was 11-of-19 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns. His other scoring passes went for 66 and 5 yards to Joshua Horton.

Osborne finished with 471 total yards. The Cardinals’ offense is being led this season by new coordinator Phil Ironside, the longtime Hillgrove head coach for whom Salam worked before moving eight miles down the road to Osborne.

Lakeside, a Class 6A team playing a non-region schedule, came into the game on a hot streak of its own, winning its first three games of the season for the first time since 2003. But the Vikings had no answers for Osborne on either side of the ball.

The Vikings were outgained 418-35 in the decisive first half and finished with just 29 yards of total offense. Lakeside crossed midfield only once, reaching the Osborne 46 on its first possession.

The road ahead will bring big challenges for the Cardinals, who play in Region 5-7A with sixth-ranked North Cobb, No. 8 Walton and No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain. But for now, at least, Osborne is one of the biggest surprises in the state.

“I think it’s a combination of just the process we’re going through,” Salam said. “We’re just trying to improve little by little, and we’ve been fortunate to have had some success in these first few games.”

Lakeside - 0-0-0-0 - 0

Osborne - 20-28-0-7 - 55

First quarter

O - Khalif Walters 10 run (Placidus Onwudinjo kick), 6:38

O - Walters 41 run (kick blocked), 5:06

O - Joshua Horton 66 pass from Edward Burr (Brenno Olivera kick), 1:18

Second quarter

O - Burr 4 run (Olivera kick), 8:27

O - Walters 64 pass from Burr (Olivera kick), 6:46

O - Walters 61 pass from Buff (Onwudinjo kick), 3:06

O - Horton 5 pass from Burr (Onwudinjo kick), 0:37

Fourth quarter

O - Emilio Cervantes 18 pass from Joshua Tattershall (Onwudinjo kick), 0:03

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks
Big win by Cedar Grove: Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Kyle Mosley (54) after their 40-6 win against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 high school football scoreboard3h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
8h ago
August 2 , 2022 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) gets off a pass during the first half of the final exhibition game of the preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Falcons won’t be good. They might be intriguing
7h ago
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at the line of scrimmage during their game against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bennett had 368 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s ‘streak’ on line in Georgia’s home opener
14h ago
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) at the line of scrimmage during their game against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Bennett had 368 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s ‘streak’ on line in Georgia’s home opener
14h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) and defensive lineman Makius Scott (8) celebrate during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information
10h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Credit: Carla Hamilton

Week 4 Friday Night Roundups
49m ago
Week 4 wrapup: Cedar Grove, Valdosta score impressive victories
57m ago
Cedar Grove 40, Collins Hill 6
1h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
11h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top