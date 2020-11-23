Notebook: Three forfeits cost Laney spot in playoffs

Laney was forced to forfeit three games last week that will take the Wildcats out of the playoffs, replaced by Oglethorpe County, which will make its first playoff appearance since 1998. The Georgia High School Association cited Laney for undue influence and fined the school $1,000, according to the Augusta Chronicle, the first to report the news Saturday. Laney’s wins over Glenn Hills, Butler and Josey were overturned, leaving Laney with a 1-8 overall record, 1-6 region record. Oglethorpe County, ironically the only team that Laney officially defeated, makes the playoffs at 3-7, 3-4.
TCC names field for ex-coach Pilcher
The field at Thomas County Central’s The Jackets’ Nest was named Friday in honor of Ed Pilcher, the coach who won five state championship games on that field in the 1990s. “I may have been the one driving the vehicle, but I sure as heck wasn’t the engine making it move,” said Pilcher, quoted in the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. “That was everyone else, all in their place and doing their part.”
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee fell short in its bid to win a state championship in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association on Friday. Rabun Gap, a private boarding school near Clayton, lost 27-21 to Charlotte Christian in the Division I championship game. Rabun Gap tied the game 21-21 in the fourth quarter after trailing 21-7 at halftime but surrendered a touchdown in the final three minutes and was intercepted in Charlotte Christian territory in the final minute. Rabun Gap is led by first-year coach Joe Sturdivant, a former Parkview all-state player.
