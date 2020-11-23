Notebook: Three forfeits cost Laney spot in playoffs

Laney was forced to forfeit three games last week that will take the Wildcats out of the playoffs, replaced by Oglethorpe County, which will make its first playoff appearance since 1998. The Georgia High School Association cited Laney for undue influence and fined the school $1,000, according to the Augusta Chronicle, the first to report the news Saturday. Laney’s wins over Glenn Hills, Butler and Josey were overturned, leaving Laney with a 1-8 overall record, 1-6 region record. Oglethorpe County, ironically the only team that Laney officially defeated, makes the playoffs at 3-7, 3-4.