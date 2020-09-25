Notebook: Services set for former Upson-Lee coach; more games canceled

A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at the Mountain View Baptist Church in Thomaston for former Upson-Lee coach Tommy Parks, who died this week, a little more than three years after suffering a stroke from which he never recovered. Parks was Harris County’s coach from 2004 to 2013 and led the team to a region title and state quarterfinals in 2012. A member of R.E. Lee’s 1988 state-championship team, Parks returned to his hometown and coached at Upson-Lee from 2014 through 2016, leading the Knights to the playoffs twice. Parks was 48.
Hart County, George Walton cancel games
Hart County and George Walton Academy have canceled their games tonight because of COVID-19 infections on their teams. Hart was playing at home against Greater Atlanta Christian, and George Walton was playing Copper Basin of Tennessee. George Walton originally was scheduled to play Union County, which canceled over its own COVID-19 quarantine. George Walton head of school Dan Dolan told the Walton Tribune that he hoped to reschedule next week’s game against Hebron Christian. Hart County’s game next week with Jefferson is still on.
Briefly ...
GPB Sports announced Thursday that its opening telecast of the season will be the Oct. 2 game between Cedar Grove and Milton. It will be the opener for Cedar Grove, the two-time Class 3A champion. ... Dooly County will be quarantined for 14 days because of COVID-19 exposure, WMAZ-TV in Macon reported Thursday. Dooly’s next scheduled game is Oct. 10 at home against Dublin. That would cancel an Oct. 2 Region 4-A Public game against Wheeler County, which already had its game this week canceled with Dublin because of COVID-19 issues at Dublin. ... Jackson will postpone or cancel its Oct. 2 Region 2-3A game against Crisp County, according to the Jackson Progress-Argus. Three coaches tested positive for COVID-19, and a player began showing symptoms Wednesday, the newspaper said.
