Notebook: Services set for former Upson-Lee coach; more games canceled

Briefly ...

GPB Sports announced Thursday that its opening telecast of the season will be the Oct. 2 game between Cedar Grove and Milton. It will be the opener for Cedar Grove, the two-time Class 3A champion. ... Dooly County will be quarantined for 14 days because of COVID-19 exposure, WMAZ-TV in Macon reported Thursday. Dooly’s next scheduled game is Oct. 10 at home against Dublin. That would cancel an Oct. 2 Region 4-A Public game against Wheeler County, which already had its game this week canceled with Dublin because of COVID-19 issues at Dublin. ... Jackson will postpone or cancel its Oct. 2 Region 2-3A game against Crisp County, according to the Jackson Progress-Argus. Three coaches tested positive for COVID-19, and a player began showing symptoms Wednesday, the newspaper said.