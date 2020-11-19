Peach County suspends practices, cancels game

Peach County on Wednesday canceled its game this week with Central of Macon because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Peach program, coach Chad Campbell confirmed to GHSF Daily. Football practices are suspended indefinitely, although the coach said he believes his team will be ready to play in the first round of the playoffs next week. Following Region 2-3A protocol, Peach (7-1, 6-0) won’t be penalized in the standings and will finish as the No. 1 seed, followed by Crisp County (8-1, 5-1) and Central (5-3, 5-1). Crisp County’s regular-season finale with Pike County also has been canceled. Another game that came off the books Wednesday was South Forsyth vs. Forsyth Central in 6-7A.
Score, Peachtree TV to air playoff games
CBS46 affiliate Peachtree TV will televise a metro Atlanta playoff game in each round of the state playoffs until the finals, Score Atlanta announced Wednesday. Paul Crane and Rusty Mansell will call the games, which will be produced by Score Atlanta. Pregame and halftime shows will include Ashley Rose, Dave Hunter and Craig Sager II. GPB Sports also will televise weekly playoff games, so fans in metro Atlanta will have two TV choices at a time when in-person attendance might be lighter because of COVID-19 restrictions.
