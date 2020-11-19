Peach County suspends practices, cancels game

Peach County on Wednesday canceled its game this week with Central of Macon because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Peach program, coach Chad Campbell confirmed to GHSF Daily. Football practices are suspended indefinitely, although the coach said he believes his team will be ready to play in the first round of the playoffs next week. Following Region 2-3A protocol, Peach (7-1, 6-0) won’t be penalized in the standings and will finish as the No. 1 seed, followed by Crisp County (8-1, 5-1) and Central (5-3, 5-1). Crisp County’s regular-season finale with Pike County also has been canceled. Another game that came off the books Wednesday was South Forsyth vs. Forsyth Central in 6-7A.