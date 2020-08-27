Macon teams can start season Sept. 18

Westminster on Wednesday became the first private school to announce a delayed season since Riverside Military canceled its season in the spring. The Wildcats will open Sept. 25 at Pace Academy and play a nine-game schedule. The St. Pius game, originally slated for Sept. 11, will be played Oct. 2. Westminster won’t make up its Sept. 4 opener at Lovett, its Buckhead neighbor. Due to COVID-19 contact and school quarantining rules, Westminster hasn’t practiced in pads.

Terrell County won’t start until October

Terrell County, a Class A Public school near Albany, has delayed its season until October, canceling games with Kendrick, Marion County and Atkinson County. Terrell plays in Region 1-A Public. “We are conditioning still, doing the best we can to move forward,” Terrell County coach Vincent Huff told GHSF Daily. “Hopefully, things will continue to move in the right direction. Our area was hit so hard early. There is still a lot of fear and doubt out here.” Dougherty County’s three high schools, Monroe, Westover and Dougherty, also won’t begin until October.

Five-star recruit back at Collins Hill

Travis Hunter, the state’s consensus No. 1 prospect among juniors, is back with Collins Hill. The five-star prospect had spent time at IMG Academy but never enrolled. Hunter had 49 receptions for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver last season. He intercepted seven passes. Hunter has committed to Florida State.

Briefly ...

GPB Sports will begin televising games Oct. 2 this season with teams to be announced, GPB director of digital content Sandy Malcolm told GHSF Daily on Wednesday. GPB will televise replays of the 2019 Class 5A championship game between Buford and Warner Robins on Sept. 18 and the 7A championship game between Marietta and Lowndes on Sept. 25. … Jones County is limiting attendance to 2,500, about half capacity, for its Sept. 4 opener against Grayson. Jones County originally was playing Northeast in Macon until Bibb County delayed the season. Grayson originally was playing Creekside, a Fulton County school that’s on delay. ... Gainesville announced Wednesday that it will limit attendance to 1,000 fans for its home opener Sept. 25 against Discovery. Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey told the Gainesville Times that average attendance last season was about 2,000.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.