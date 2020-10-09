Notebook: Hancock rejoins team at North Gwinnett

Briefly ...

East Hall on Thursday canceled its games today against Cedar Shoals and next week against Jefferson because of COVID-19 exposure on the team. Those were Region 8-4A games. There was no word on making them up. ... Chattooga has canceled its Region 7-2A games with Model this week and Gordon Central next week over COVID-19 concerns. Neither game has been rescheduled. Chattooga is 1-3 entering region play. … Harrison has canceled its game with Alpharetta this week because of lingering COVID-19 concerns. Harrison also canceled last week with Westlake and hasn’t played since Sept. 18. ... Kennesaw Mountain and Kell won’t play this week. Kennesaw Mountain is seeking a game Nov. 13 to get back to 10 games. ... Coahulla Creak and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe have postponed today’s Region 6-3A game and will play on Nov. 3, a Tuesday. Coahulla Creek also will play North Murray on a Tuesday, Oct. 20.