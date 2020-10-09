Notebook: Hancock rejoins team at North Gwinnett

Jordan Hancock, the Ohio State-committed cornerback who opted out of his senior season in August, is rejoining his team at North Gwinnett. Hancock was a first-team all-region and all-Gwinnett County player in 2019. He gives North Gwinnett the two highest-rated defensive players in Class 7A, joining linebacker Barrett Carter, who is committed to Clemson. Steve Wifong of 247Sports was the first to report the news of Hancock’s return.
Briefly ...
East Hall on Thursday canceled its games today against Cedar Shoals and next week against Jefferson because of COVID-19 exposure on the team. Those were Region 8-4A games. There was no word on making them up. ... Chattooga has canceled its Region 7-2A games with Model this week and Gordon Central next week over COVID-19 concerns. Neither game has been rescheduled. Chattooga is 1-3 entering region play. … Harrison has canceled its game with Alpharetta this week because of lingering COVID-19 concerns. Harrison also canceled last week with Westlake and hasn’t played since Sept. 18. ... Kennesaw Mountain and Kell won’t play this week. Kennesaw Mountain is seeking a game Nov. 13 to get back to 10 games. ... Coahulla Creak and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe have postponed today’s Region 6-3A game and will play on Nov. 3, a Tuesday. Coahulla Creek also will play North Murray on a Tuesday, Oct. 20.
