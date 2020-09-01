Colquitt faces shutdown; 4 more teams delay

East Jackson, a Class 3A school in northeast Georgia, won’t play its game Sept. 4 against West Hall or a Sept. 11 date against Jackson County.

“The spread rate has impacted the football team, and we have had to quarantine a substantial amount of players that would not allow us to continue,” East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus told GHSF Daily. “Hopefully we will bounce back and be ready to play Sept. 18.”

Vidalia coach Jason Cameron confirmed to WJCL-AM’s Frank Sulkowski that two of his players had tested positive for the coronavirus. The team has suspended practices until at least Sept. 8 and won’t play its Sept. 11 opener against Appling County. Vidalia is a Region 2-2A team in southeast Georgia.

KIPP Atlanta, a Class 2A school, has canceled its first three games and will open no sooner than Oct. 2 against Washington. KIPP athletic director Myss Johnson-Jelks told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that no players had tested positive, but that the move was to give the team more time to prepare.

Laney has postponed its game Friday with Region 4-2A and crosstown Augusta rival Josey because of a positive test within the Laney program, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

More than 60 of the GHSA’s 425 football-playing schools have delayed their seasons, and nine have canceled.

