Notable results of Week 8: Calhoun goes from upset maker to upset victim

5. Glascock County 59, Twiggs County 52: Glascock County has played football from 1974-1979 and 1990 to the present, but the Panthers’ victory over 28-point underdog Twiggs County was their first ever in a region game. Glascock is playing a region schedule this year for just the fifth time, first since 1995, and had been 0-18 all-time in region games. The Panthers are 2-5 overall.

Worth noting: Chattahoochee ended a 13-game losing streak that was tied for the longest in school history by defeating 13-point favorite North Springs 29-10. It was North Springs’ first loss in Region 6-5A, but the Spartans’ 4-2 overall record remains their best after six games since 2017. … Early County, a 42-point favorite against Randolph-Clay, took care of business with a 46-6 victory and became the first team in the state this season to clinch a region championship. The top-ranked Bobcats (7-0) completed their six-game Region 1-A Division II schedule and will finish up with non-region games against Brooks County, Eufaula (Ala.) and Irwin County. The region title is Early’s first since 2003. … Lincoln County, a seven-point underdog, ended a two-game losing streak against rival Washington-Wilkes with a 41-14 win. The 27-point margin of victory was the largest by either team since Lincoln County won 35-8 in 2010. … Morrow, a 2-16 team over the past two seasons, improved to 4-3 and moved into a tie for second place in Region 3-6A with a 28-22 victory over 15-point favorite. Jonesboro, projected to be one of the top challengers to Woodward Academy in the region, lost its second consecutive game and fell into fifth place. … Tattnall County handed 21-point favorite Vidalia its first loss of the season and moved into a tie for second place in Region 3-2A with a 13-7 victory. Tattnall County is 2-1 in region play but concludes the regular season with games against the other three top teams in the league – Brantley County, Appling County and Pierce County.

