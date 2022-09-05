ajc logo
X

Notable results of Week 3: East Forsyth wins first region game; McNair ends drought

High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
High school football

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Ranking the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:

1. East Forsyth 22, Cedar Shoals 14: East Forsyth recorded the upset of the week when it won its Region 8-4A opener against Cedar Shoals, which had been projected as a 35-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. It was the first region victory in school history for the second-year program, which went 2-8 in 2021 against a non-region schedule.

2. Cook 32, Brooks County 28: Brooks County, the 2021 Class A Public champion, had a 12-game winning streak that was the second-longest in school history come to an end with a loss to 19-point underdog Cook. Brooks had won the past seven meetings in a series it leads 34-20. Cook, under first-year coach Byron Slack, is 2-1 for the first time since 2018.

3. McNair 24, North Clayton 0: McNair ended a 26-game losing streak that was the longest in school history when it won by 24 points against 24-point favorite North Clayton. It was the first victory for the Mustangs since defeating Therrell 18-13 in the final game of the 2018 regular season. McNair (1-2) went 0-10 in 2019, 0-5 in COVID-shortened 2020 and 0-9 last season.

4. Brookstone 34, First Presbyterian 28: First Presbyterian, the No. 1 team in Maxwell’s rankings of the GIAA’s Class 4A, lost to seven-point underdog Brookstone in overtime. Both schools moved from the GHSA this season. Brookstone is 2-0 in its first year under Rance Gillespie, former head coach at Banks County, Peach County, Valdosta and Hart County.

5. North Springs 21, Riverwood 14: North Springs, a 2-26 team over the past three seasons, improved to 1-1 with a victory over north Fulton County neighbor Riverwood, a 31-point favorite. North Springs could improve to 2-1 for the first time since 2017 with a win over M.L. King this week. Riverwood had won 10 of the past 12 games in the series.

Worth noting: Groves ended a 19-game losing streak that was the longest in program history with a 28-0 victory over six-point favorite Savannah. The streak would have been 29 games if not for a forfeit victory against Beach in 2019 in a game the Rebels lost 43-0 on the field. … Hampton, which opened in 2014, is 3-0 for the first time after its 34-33 victory over 11-point favorite Central of Carrollton. The Hornets were 17-62 over their first eight seasons, although they did have two playoff appearances, including last year. … Second-year program Lake Oconee Academy (1-2) got its first victory against a GHSA team when it beat 24-point favorite Walker 36-18. According to the GHSA website, the Titans officially went 0-1 in varsity games last year, playing a schedule made up primarily of GISA and junior varsity opponents. … Mundy’s Mill won for just the second time in nine all-time meetings with Riverdale, which was a 10-point favorite. The Tigers, 2-1 under first-year coach Earthwind Moreland, scored their most points in a game since a 55-6 win over Osborne in 2017. … Wayne County, an 0-9 team last season, improved to 2-1 under first-year coach Jaybo Shaw with a 7-0 victory over 18-point favorite Appling County, which was ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. Appling won 41-7 when the teams met in 2021.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks
Max Fried’s strong start propels Braves to sweep of Marlins, closer to Mets10h ago
Stetson Bennett shouldn’t be long shot to win Heisman. He’s not anymore
19h ago
Football rankings: Clinch County returns to No. 1; North Cobb Christian enters
19h ago
5 things we learned from Georgia’s domination of Ducks
21h ago
5 things we learned from Georgia’s domination of Ducks
21h ago
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota ‘grateful’ for opportunity to revive his career
2h ago
The Latest
Maxwell summary after Week 3
3m ago
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 3
33m ago
4 Questions with Wayne County head coach Jaybo Shaw
1h ago
Featured
A view of the 225 Peachtree tower in Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta on Friday, November 21, 2020. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
22h ago
Fall is fair and festival season in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top