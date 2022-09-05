Notable results of Week 3: East Forsyth wins first region game; McNair ends drought

Ranking the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:
1. East Forsyth 22, Cedar Shoals 14: East Forsyth recorded the upset of the week when it won its Region 8-4A opener against Cedar Shoals, which had been projected as a 35-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. It was the first region victory in school history for the second-year program, which went 2-8 in 2021 against a non-region schedule.
2. Cook 32, Brooks County 28: Brooks County, the 2021 Class A Public champion, had a 12-game winning streak that was the second-longest in school history come to an end with a loss to 19-point underdog Cook. Brooks had won the past seven meetings in a series it leads 34-20. Cook, under first-year coach Byron Slack, is 2-1 for the first time since 2018.
3. McNair 24, North Clayton 0: McNair ended a 26-game losing streak that was the longest in school history when it won by 24 points against 24-point favorite North Clayton. It was the first victory for the Mustangs since defeating Therrell 18-13 in the final game of the 2018 regular season. McNair (1-2) went 0-10 in 2019, 0-5 in COVID-shortened 2020 and 0-9 last season.
4. Brookstone 34, First Presbyterian 28: First Presbyterian, the No. 1 team in Maxwell’s rankings of the GIAA’s Class 4A, lost to seven-point underdog Brookstone in overtime. Both schools moved from the GHSA this season. Brookstone is 2-0 in its first year under Rance Gillespie, former head coach at Banks County, Peach County, Valdosta and Hart County.
5. North Springs 21, Riverwood 14: North Springs, a 2-26 team over the past three seasons, improved to 1-1 with a victory over north Fulton County neighbor Riverwood, a 31-point favorite. North Springs could improve to 2-1 for the first time since 2017 with a win over M.L. King this week. Riverwood had won 10 of the past 12 games in the series.
Worth noting: Groves ended a 19-game losing streak that was the longest in program history with a 28-0 victory over six-point favorite Savannah. The streak would have been 29 games if not for a forfeit victory against Beach in 2019 in a game the Rebels lost 43-0 on the field. … Hampton, which opened in 2014, is 3-0 for the first time after its 34-33 victory over 11-point favorite Central of Carrollton. The Hornets were 17-62 over their first eight seasons, although they did have two playoff appearances, including last year. … Second-year program Lake Oconee Academy (1-2) got its first victory against a GHSA team when it beat 24-point favorite Walker 36-18. According to the GHSA website, the Titans officially went 0-1 in varsity games last year, playing a schedule made up primarily of GISA and junior varsity opponents. … Mundy’s Mill won for just the second time in nine all-time meetings with Riverdale, which was a 10-point favorite. The Tigers, 2-1 under first-year coach Earthwind Moreland, scored their most points in a game since a 55-6 win over Osborne in 2017. … Wayne County, an 0-9 team last season, improved to 2-1 under first-year coach Jaybo Shaw with a 7-0 victory over 18-point favorite Appling County, which was ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. Appling won 41-7 when the teams met in 2021.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author