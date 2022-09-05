Notable results of Week 3: East Forsyth wins first region game; McNair ends drought

5. North Springs 21, Riverwood 14: North Springs, a 2-26 team over the past three seasons, improved to 1-1 with a victory over north Fulton County neighbor Riverwood, a 31-point favorite. North Springs could improve to 2-1 for the first time since 2017 with a win over M.L. King this week. Riverwood had won 10 of the past 12 games in the series.

Worth noting: Groves ended a 19-game losing streak that was the longest in program history with a 28-0 victory over six-point favorite Savannah. The streak would have been 29 games if not for a forfeit victory against Beach in 2019 in a game the Rebels lost 43-0 on the field. … Hampton, which opened in 2014, is 3-0 for the first time after its 34-33 victory over 11-point favorite Central of Carrollton. The Hornets were 17-62 over their first eight seasons, although they did have two playoff appearances, including last year. … Second-year program Lake Oconee Academy (1-2) got its first victory against a GHSA team when it beat 24-point favorite Walker 36-18. According to the GHSA website, the Titans officially went 0-1 in varsity games last year, playing a schedule made up primarily of GISA and junior varsity opponents. … Mundy’s Mill won for just the second time in nine all-time meetings with Riverdale, which was a 10-point favorite. The Tigers, 2-1 under first-year coach Earthwind Moreland, scored their most points in a game since a 55-6 win over Osborne in 2017. … Wayne County, an 0-9 team last season, improved to 2-1 under first-year coach Jaybo Shaw with a 7-0 victory over 18-point favorite Appling County, which was ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. Appling won 41-7 when the teams met in 2021.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.