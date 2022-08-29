Notable results of Week 2: Lithia Springs pulls off upset; Lumpkin 2-0 under Webb

5. Armuchee 17, Gordon Lee 14: Armuchee of Class A Division I ended an eight-game losing streak against Class 3A Gordon Lee, a 25-point favorite. Armuchee’s Grayson Perry kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal with 18 seconds left. The Indians’ last win in the series, which has been played sporadically over the past 20 years, came in 1999.

Worth noting: ACE Charter, under first-year coach Keith Hatcher, is 2-0 for the first time in its five-year history after a 29-15 victory over eight-point favorite GMC Prep. The Gryphons have never scored more than 23 points per game in a season but are currently averaging 49.5. … Druid Hills ended a 12-game losing streak with a 21-20 victory over five-point favorite McNair. If not for a forfeit victory in a game the Red Devils lost to Redan 62-0 at the start of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the losing streak would have been 20 games. … Etowah is 2-0 for the first time since 2015 after a 31-30 overtime victory over county rival Cherokee, which was a 14-point favorite. The Eagles were 1-9 each of the past two seasons in Class 7A but have moved down to 6A this year. … Gilmer, in its second season under former St. Pius coach Paul Standard, beat 13-point favorite Fannin County 49-35 to reach 2-0 for the first time since 2014. Fannin County had won the past four meetings in the series by a combined score of 128-23. … Portal, which entered the season on a 17-game losing streak, is 2-0 after a 47-0 victory over Twiggs County at the Erk Russell Classic. The Panthers haven’t started 2-0 since 2014, the last time they had more than two wins (3-7).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.