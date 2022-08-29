ajc logo
Notable results of Week 2: Lithia Springs pulls off upset; Lumpkin 2-0 under Webb

Druid Hills Zeke Nishiramna (4) slips past three McNair defenders for the game-tying touchdown. His Red Devils teammate Nathaniel Green would hit the game-winning PAT in the 21-20 win on Aug. 25, 2022.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Ranking the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:

1. Lithia Springs 21, Alexander 7: Lithia Springs pulled off the upset of the week when it beat its Douglas County rival, which had been projected as a 32-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Lithia Springs had lost eight of the past nine meetings in the series, which Alexander leads 19-11. The Lions lost to Douglas County 52-13 in the season opener.

2. Cedartown 47, Callaway 7: Cedartown, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, was a nine-point favorite but won more comfortably against Class 2A No. 5 Callaway. The Cavaliers are 0-2 for the first time since 2011, and the 47 points allowed were the most since a 49-10 loss to Benedictine in the 2016 semifinals. Cedartown has won 16 of its last 17 regular-season games.

3. Lumpkin County 28, Union County 6: Lumpkin County, a 7-43 team over the past five seasons, is 2-0 under first-year coach Heath Webb after its victory over Union County, which was a 21-point favorite. The Indians’ 2-0 start is their first since 2011, the same year they got their last victory in the rivalry, ending a four-game losing streak in the series.

4. Bainbridge 24, Coffee 21: Bainbridge bounced back from a loss to Class 3A No. 1 Cedar Grove and defeated 17-point favorite Coffee, which was ranked No. 4 in 5A. Bainbridge scored the winning touchdown with 22 seconds left to avenge a 35-21 loss last season and snap a three-game losing streak in the series. Bainbridge is now No. 5 in Class 4A.

5. Armuchee 17, Gordon Lee 14: Armuchee of Class A Division I ended an eight-game losing streak against Class 3A Gordon Lee, a 25-point favorite. Armuchee’s Grayson Perry kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal with 18 seconds left. The Indians’ last win in the series, which has been played sporadically over the past 20 years, came in 1999.

Worth noting: ACE Charter, under first-year coach Keith Hatcher, is 2-0 for the first time in its five-year history after a 29-15 victory over eight-point favorite GMC Prep. The Gryphons have never scored more than 23 points per game in a season but are currently averaging 49.5. … Druid Hills ended a 12-game losing streak with a 21-20 victory over five-point favorite McNair. If not for a forfeit victory in a game the Red Devils lost to Redan 62-0 at the start of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the losing streak would have been 20 games. … Etowah is 2-0 for the first time since 2015 after a 31-30 overtime victory over county rival Cherokee, which was a 14-point favorite. The Eagles were 1-9 each of the past two seasons in Class 7A but have moved down to 6A this year. … Gilmer, in its second season under former St. Pius coach Paul Standard, beat 13-point favorite Fannin County 49-35 to reach 2-0 for the first time since 2014. Fannin County had won the past four meetings in the series by a combined score of 128-23. … Portal, which entered the season on a 17-game losing streak, is 2-0 after a 47-0 victory over Twiggs County at the Erk Russell Classic. The Panthers haven’t started 2-0 since 2014, the last time they had more than two wins (3-7).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

