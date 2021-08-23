Notable results of Week 1: Creekside shocks Grayson; two other champs fall

2. More champions lose: In addition to Grayson, defending champions Pierce County of Class 3A and Prince Avenue Christian of A Private lost their openers. Pierce County lost 20-13 to 6A Brunswick, which was an eight-point underdog after losing 31-10 last year. Prince Avenue lost to 16-point underdog Calvary Day, an A Public semifinalist in 2020.

3. Three No. 1s lose: There are three new top-ranked teams this week after previous No. 1s Rabun County (2A), Brooks County (A Public) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (A Private) were knocked off. All three teams lost to opponents from higher classes, although two (Brooks over Thomasville, ELCA over Woodward Academy) were favored.