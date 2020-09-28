Notable results from Week: Lovejoy, Riverwood take down heavy favorites

Worth noting: Franklin County beat six-point underdog Jackson County 14-13 to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1983. The Lions, who already have doubled their win total from last year, have not won more than four games in a season since 2015. … Hawkinsville beat 21-point favorite Telfair County 25-22 to improve to 2-1, matching its victory total from last season. Hawkinsville is looking for its first winning season since its 2014 team finished 13-1 and won the Class A Public title. … Hillgrove’s Byron Slack picked up his first career win as a head coach when his Hawks beat 10-point favorite McEachern 38-29. Hillgrove has won three of the past four against its west Cobb County archrival and has a 6-5 lead in the series. … King’s Ridge Christian’s Terry Crowder got his first victory at his new school when the Tigers beat eight-point favorite Landmark Christian 26-13 in the season opener. Crowder previously coached at Chattahoochee, Creekview and Denmark. … Peachtree Ridge beat 14-point underdog Centennial 35-32 to reach 3-0 for the first time since 2013. The Lions, who went 3-7 last year and 6-24 over the past three seasons, haven’t finished with a winning record since going 8-4 in 2015.

