Notable results from Week 9: Newton, Habersham post major upsets

Worth noting: Dade County beat 18-point favorite Chattooga 19-14 for its first victory in the series since 2013 and just its seventh in 29 all-time meetings. Dade County, in fifth place in 7-2A, kept alive its hopes for its first trip to the playoffs since 2015. … Hiram picked up its first win of the season and ended an eight-game losing streak that was the second-longest in school history when it beat 19-point favorite Cass 38-14. Cass has lost two of its last three games after starting 5-0. … Landmark Christian ended an 11-game losing streak that was tied for the longest in school history when it beat Heritage of Newnan 20-17 in a game that was seen as a toss-up by Maxwell. Heritage is 0-7 in its first season in the GHSA. … Newnan, an eight-point favorite, beat McEachern 46-27 to reach 7-0 for the first time since 2009, when it won its most recent region title, finished 13-1 and reached the state semifinals. McEachern’s five losses are its most since 2008. … Savannah Country Day scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 55 seconds to play to upset 18-point favorite Aquinas 29-28 in the teams' 3-A Private opener. It was the first loss for Aquinas, which has won four region titles since 2013.

