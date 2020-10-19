Notable results from Week 7: Paulding County hands Douglas County first loss

Worth noting: Chamblee, which was 7-52 the past six years after its last winning season in 2013, improved to 2-0 with a 21-10 win over 21-point favorite Dunwoody. Chamblee, playing a non-region schedule this season, lost to Dunwoody 37-0 last year. … Hancock Central is alone in first place in Region 7-A public after a 28-14 victory over Warren County, a quarterfinalist in 2019 that won last year’s meeting 50-8. Hancock, 3-0 for the first time since its inaugural 1960 season, has never won a region title. … Southeast Bulloch won its first region championship since 1994 by beating 12-point favorite Liberty County 21-7. These are the only two schools in seven-team 3-3A that did not opt out of playing a full region schedule because of COVID-19 concerns. … Walker ended an eight-game losing streak with a 42-15 win over 12-point favorite St. Francis, reversing a 45-27 loss last year. It was the first victory at the school for Michael Gunn, who last served as a head coach at Athens Academy in 2013. … Windsor Forest beat 21-point favorite Jenkins 14-6 to end a six-game losing streak in the series. Jenkins was 12-2 and a semifinalist in 2019 but is off to a 1-2 start this year against a Chatham County-only schedule.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.