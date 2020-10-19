X

Notable results from Week 7: Paulding County hands Douglas County first loss

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

1. Paulding County 22, Douglas County 20: Paulding County (3-2, 1-1) pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, handing 28-point favorite Douglas County its first loss of the season and knocking the Tigers out of a tie for first place in Region 5-6A. Douglas County was 5-0 and ranked No. 9 in 6A last week.

2. Carver (Atlanta) 20, Westminster: For the second consecutive week, an Atlanta Public Schools team upset a north Atlanta private school. Last week, it was South Atlanta beating Pace Academy. This time, Carver improved to 1-4 by beating 11-point favorite Westminster. Carver lost the four previous meetings (all before 2000) by an average of 33 points.

3. Richmond Academy 42, Thomson 28: Richmond Academy, seeking its first region title since 1976, is alone in first place in 4-3A after upsetting 19-point favorite Thomson. It was the Musketeers' second victory in the series in 25 tries. Richmond County was projected by Maxwell as the No. 4 playoff seed, while Thomson was the pick to win the region.

4. Kennesaw Mountain 35, Lassiter 7: Kennesaw Mountain, a one-point favorite, won handily and ended a 19-game losing streak that was the longest in school history. It was the Mustangs' first victory in a region game (not counting a loss to Marietta in 2017 that was overturned by forfeit) since 2014, a stretch of 29 straight on-field region losses.

5. North Hall 34, White County 31: White County, which was 4-0 and ranked No. 7 in Class 3A two weeks ago, fell to 0-2 in region play after an overtime loss to 23-point underdog North Hall. White County was playing without star quarterback J. Ben Haynes. North Hall (3-3, 2-0) is tied with Cherokee Bluff for first place in 7-3A and seeking its first region title since 2012.

Worth noting: Chamblee, which was 7-52 the past six years after its last winning season in 2013, improved to 2-0 with a 21-10 win over 21-point favorite Dunwoody. Chamblee, playing a non-region schedule this season, lost to Dunwoody 37-0 last year. … Hancock Central is alone in first place in Region 7-A public after a 28-14 victory over Warren County, a quarterfinalist in 2019 that won last year’s meeting 50-8. Hancock, 3-0 for the first time since its inaugural 1960 season, has never won a region title. … Southeast Bulloch won its first region championship since 1994 by beating 12-point favorite Liberty County 21-7. These are the only two schools in seven-team 3-3A that did not opt out of playing a full region schedule because of COVID-19 concerns. … Walker ended an eight-game losing streak with a 42-15 win over 12-point favorite St. Francis, reversing a 45-27 loss last year. It was the first victory at the school for Michael Gunn, who last served as a head coach at Athens Academy in 2013. … Windsor Forest beat 21-point favorite Jenkins 14-6 to end a six-game losing streak in the series. Jenkins was 12-2 and a semifinalist in 2019 but is off to a 1-2 start this year against a Chatham County-only schedule.

