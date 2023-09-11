Notable results from Week 4: McDonough reaches 3-0; Morgan County joins 500-win club

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By
41 minutes ago
X

Ranking the most surprising and notable games of the weekend:

1. McDonough 32, Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 7: McDonough and predecessor school Henry County have played football since 1951 but never started a season 3-0 until Friday night, when the Warhawks beat Mount Zion in the teams’ Region 5-4A opener. McDonough can match last season’s win total (4-6) and take a big step toward its first playoff berth since 2018 with a victory against Lovett this week.

2. Morgan County 26, Hebron Christian 14: Morgan County, a 10-point underdog, became the 49th team in Georgia to reach 500 all-time victories, according the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The Bulldogs join a group that includes Roswell and Northside-Warner Robins, who hit the mark earlier this year. Morgan County is 3-1 this season.

3. Sumter County 24, Crisp County 15: Sumter County pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, and picked up its first win of the season when it beat 31-point favorite Crisp County. Sumter County opened the season with losses to Houston (56-12) and Westover (30-18). Crisp County won 19-0 last year.

4. St. Augustine, Fla. 45, Brunswick 35: Brunswick’s 23-game winning streak in regular-season games ended Saturday in the finale of the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic. Georgia teams went 4-3 for the second consecutive season in the three-day event, this time getting victories from Glynn Academy, Coffee, McIntosh County Academy and Richmond Hill.

5. Laney 44, First Presbyterian 44: For the third time this season, a game involving a GHSA team ended in a tie. This time it was Laney against GIAA opponent First Presbyterian, a two-point favorite. Laney took a 44-41 lead on a short run with 1:15 remaining but missed the extra point, and First Presbyterian kicked a 28-yard field goal with 5.3 seconds left.

Worth noting: Central (Talbotton) ended a 27-game losing streak with a 14-6 victory over 28-point favorite Twiggs County. It was the Hawks’ first victory since defeating Crawford County 56-50 on Nov. 8, 2019. Twiggs County won 48-0 last season. … Emanuel County Institute picked up its first win and handed Dublin its first loss with a 10-7 victory in a game in which Dubin was favored by 20 points. Dubin, which beat the Bulldogs 41-21 last year, fell out of the A Division I rankings with the loss. … Providence Christian took care of business as expected and beat Riverside Military 51-13 to reach 3-0 for the first time since playing its first varsity game in 2012. Another win this week against Athens Christian would match the school’s best season (4-6 in 2018). … Class 4A No. 8 Spalding is 4-0 for the first time since 2015 with a 41-27 victory over Dutchtown in a game that was considered a toss-up by Maxwell. Dutchtown won 21-14 last season. Spalding’s 2015 team went on to finish 10-2. … Woodstock ended a 25-game losing streak, the second-longest in school history, with a 20-10 victory over 14-point favorite Lassiter, which won 64-14 last year. It was the Wolverines’ first victory since Nov. 6, 2020, against Etowah (24-14).

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

CDC’s 9/11 exhibition focuses on the event’s lingering health effects2h ago

Credit: Drew Angerer

HAPPENING TODAY
9/11 ceremonies are happening across Georgia
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp continues to challenge Trump and his misleading claims
58m ago

Credit: AP

Braves clinch postseason berth with victory over Pirates
14h ago

Credit: AP

Braves clinch postseason berth with victory over Pirates
14h ago

GET SCHOOLED
War on drugs tainted how schools treat Black kids, former UGA prof says
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 4
31m ago
4 Questions with Providence Christian head coach John Russ
55m ago
List: Games in GHSA history that ended with a 2-0 score
1h ago
Featured

CDC’s 9/11 exhibition focuses on the event’s lingering health effects
2h ago
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
3h ago
9/11 events scheduled across Georgia on Monday
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top