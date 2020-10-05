Notable results from Week 5: Cherokee ends Cartersville’s streak

2. Cross Keys 28, Notre Dame Academy 7: Cross Keys ended a school-record 30-game losing streak with a win over the Duluth private school. It was the Indians' first win since beating Pataula Charter on Sept. 30, 2016. The long-suffering DeKalb County program, which often plays fewer than 10 games, has not won more than once in a season since 2010.

3. Denmark 20, North Forsyth 10: Denmark pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to the Maxwell Ratings, when it beat 28-point favorite North Forsyth in the teams' Region 6-7A opener. It was the first victory over the season for Denmark (1-3) and the first loss for North Forsyth (3-1). Denmark was a 7-3 playoff team last year playing in Class 4A.