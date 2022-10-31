Notable results from Week 11: Decatur ends title drought with trick-play finish

5. Berrien 35, Dodge County 29: Berrien clinched its first winning season since 1994 with a victory over seven-point favorite Dodge County, which had beaten then-No. 3 Cook the previous week. Berrien is 6-3 overall and tied for third place in Region 1-2A with a 3-2 mark in league play but finishes the regular season against top-ranked Fitzgerald.

Worth noting: Allatoona, all but written off after a 1-5 start that included losses in its first two Region 6-6A games, is tied for second place after beating four-point favorite Sequoyah 10-0 for its third straight win. The Buccaneers will be the region’s No. 2 seed if they beat River Ridge this week. … Chestatee picked up its second win of the season with a 32-28 victory over 16-point favorite East Forsyth, which lost its third straight game after a 5-1 start. Before the game, Chestatee’s Shaun Conley announced his retirement after seven seasons as head coach. … Northside of Columbus clinched the first region championship in the program’s 19-year history with a 57-14 win over 19-point underdog McIntosh in a 3-5A game. Northside finished the regular season with a 9-1 record, tying the school record for victories. … Riverwood moved into a tie for third place in Region 4-6A despite a 2-7 overall record with a 40-33 victory over nine-point favorite Dunwoody. The Raiders finish the regular season against region champion Marist and are likely to end up as the region’s No. 4 playoff seed. … St. Francis, which started its program in 2010, clinched its first region title with a 35-18 victory against 15-point underdog Mount Pisgah Christian in a Region 6-A Division I game. The Knights (6-3) were a combined 6-14 the past two seasons.

