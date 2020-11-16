Notable results from Week 11: Clinch County, Alexander deny region-title bids

Worth noting: Dacula avoided a major upset when it rallied from a 16-7 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat 30-point underdog Central Gwinnett 20-16. Dacula will put its 25-game winning streak in region games on the line Friday when it meets Buford for the 8-6A title. … Lakeview Academy clinched the first playoff berth in program history with a 59-27 victory over 28-point underdog St. Francis in a Region 6-A Private game. Lakeview, in its first season under head coach Lee Shaw, first played football in 2007 and began playing a region schedule in 2014. … North Paulding beat 14-point favorite Hillgrove 35-28 for its first victory in the seven-game history of the series. The loss prevented Hillgrove from clinching a playoff berth and created a three-way tie for fourth place in 3-7A including North Paulding, Hillgrove and Marietta. … Shiloh significantly improved its playoff chances with a 20-17 overtime victory against eight-point favorite Lanier in the first meeting between the Gwinnett County schools. Lanier fell into sixth place in Region 8-6A and needs a miracle to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. … Woodland (Cartersville) picked up its first Region 7-5A victory when it beat 14-point favorite Hiram. However, unless Woodland upsets top-ranked Blessed Trinity this week, it will finish in a three-way tie with Cass and Hiram for the fourth playoff berth, and Hiram holds the tiebreaker advantage.

