Notable results from Week 10: 2-6A up for grabs after upset by Glynn Academy

By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily
By Chip Saye, GHSF Daily

1. Glynn Academy 7, Richmond Hill 5: Richmond Hill was denied in its first attempt to clinch the Region 2-6A title when it lost to 20-point underdog Glynn Academy. Barring an upset in the next two weeks, Richmond Hill, Glynn Academy and Brunswick will finish in a tie for first place. Richmond Hill is the defending champion. Glynn won it the previous three years.

2. Jenkins County 25, Emanuel County Institute 8: Jenkins County, projected as a 28-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings, pulled off the biggest upset of the week and ended a 16-game losing streak in the series with ECI. Jenkins County, which lost to the Bulldogs 50-16 last year, moved into a tie for third place in Region 3-A Public.

3. Colquitt County 40, Lowndes 10: Colquitt County clinched the 1-7A title with a convincing victory against then-No. 2 Lowndes, which was projected as a three-point favorite. Since the start of the 2003 season, Lowndes has lost only three games by 30 points or more, and all three came against Colquitt County (37-7 in 2013 and 40-6 in 2018 were the others).

4. Douglas County 41, Dalton 6: One of the state’s longest runs of consistent success ended when Dalton lost to 12-point favorite Douglas County. The loss assured that Dalton (1-6) will finish with a losing record, the Catamounts' first since 1959 (not including the 2011 season, when four forfeits turned what would have been an 8-3 record into a 4-7 year).

5. Cherokee Bluff 28, Dawson County: Cherokee Bluff, a 3-year-old Hall County school that went 3-17 over its first two seasons, is 8-0 and in position to win its first region title after beating eight-point favorite Dawson County. The Bears can clinch their first title with a win this week against North Hall, which is tied with Cherokee Bluff for first place in 7-3A.

Worth noting: Chamblee is playing a non-region schedule and didn’t start its season until Oct. 9 because of DeKalb County’s COVID-19 protocols, but the Bulldogs are 4-1 for the first time since 2013 after a 21-0 win over 21-point favorite Liberty County, which turned the ball over nine times. … Hughes beat 14-point favorite Lovejoy 20-18, handing the Wildcats their first loss and taking their spot in the 6A top 10. Hughes, Lovejoy and Tucker are tied for second place in 4-6A with one region loss each, a game behind No. 4 Westlake. … Mary Persons beat six-point favorite Upson-Lee 22-17 to keep its playoff hopes alive in Region 2-3A. A loss would have all but ended any playoff hopes for Mary Persons, which reached at least the second round the past nine seasons. … Miller Grove beat four-point favorite Mays 13-7 for its first victory in the eight-game history of the series. With the loss, Mays was eliminated from the Region 6-4A playoff race and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2012. … Washington County moved into a tie for first place with Northeast and Dodge County in 3-2A with a 42-20 victory over four-point favorite Bleckley County, which was ranked No. 4 two weeks ago but has lost two consecutive games.

