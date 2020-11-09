Notable results from Week 10: 2-6A up for grabs after upset by Glynn Academy

Worth noting: Chamblee is playing a non-region schedule and didn’t start its season until Oct. 9 because of DeKalb County’s COVID-19 protocols, but the Bulldogs are 4-1 for the first time since 2013 after a 21-0 win over 21-point favorite Liberty County, which turned the ball over nine times. … Hughes beat 14-point favorite Lovejoy 20-18, handing the Wildcats their first loss and taking their spot in the 6A top 10. Hughes, Lovejoy and Tucker are tied for second place in 4-6A with one region loss each, a game behind No. 4 Westlake. … Mary Persons beat six-point favorite Upson-Lee 22-17 to keep its playoff hopes alive in Region 2-3A. A loss would have all but ended any playoff hopes for Mary Persons, which reached at least the second round the past nine seasons. … Miller Grove beat four-point favorite Mays 13-7 for its first victory in the eight-game history of the series. With the loss, Mays was eliminated from the Region 6-4A playoff race and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2012. … Washington County moved into a tie for first place with Northeast and Dodge County in 3-2A with a 42-20 victory over four-point favorite Bleckley County, which was ranked No. 4 two weeks ago but has lost two consecutive games.

