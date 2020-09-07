Notable results from Week 1: Clinch County, SCD suffer big upsets

5. Wheeler County 26, Telfair County 10: Wheeler County was the biggest underdog to win in Week 1, beating 37-point favorite Telfair County. It was a dramatic reversal from last season, when Telfair won 44-7. Wheeler County had lost six consecutive games in the series, all by at least 14 points, and scored just 19 points total in the past three meetings.

Worth noting: Armuchee broke a 10-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over five-point favorite Towns County in a battle of teams that finished 0-10 last season. Both are Class A Public schools, although Armuchee played in 2A in 2019. … Cass beat 15-point favorite Dawson County 23-7 for its first victory over a top-10 opponent since 1983. The game was the head coaching debut for Cass’s Steve Gates, formerly a Kell assistant. Dawson County was No. 10 in Class 3A last week. … Glascock County won a season-opening game for the first time since 2001 and recorded the largest margin of victory in program history when it beat the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics 58-0. GSIC, playing its first GHSA season, is a charter school in Hephzibah that opened in 2015. … Lambert ended a school-record 16-game losing streak with a 34-9 victory over Campbell in Tommy Watson’s debut as head coach. Watson is a former Lowndes assistant and Upson-Lee head coach. Campbell has lost 20 straight. … Richmond Hill, coming off the first semifinal appearance in program history, continued the momentum with a 28-11 victory over 14-point favorite Camden County, ranked No. 6 in Class 7A last week.

