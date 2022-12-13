Northside-Warner Robins coach Alligood resigns; 2 other new jobs open

Statesboro coach Jeff Kaiser announced Friday that he is retiring. Kaiser was coach of his alma mater the past six seasons and made four playoff appearances, though his overall record was 23-38 at a program that was 4-26 the three years before he took the job. Kaiser had been Tattnall County’s coach for 11 seasons, achieving that school’s only region title and 10-win season in 2010, and was on Statesboro’s staff in 1996 and 2001-03, including the 2001 state-championship team.

Briefly …

T.J. Hamilton has stepped down at Gordon Central, his alma mater, after four seasons and a 6-34 record. The Warriors haven’t had a winning season since 2012.

