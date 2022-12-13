ajc logo
Northside-Warner Robins coach Alligood resigns; 2 other new jobs open

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Northside of Warner Robins coach Chad Alligood resigned Monday after three seasons and a 21-15 record.

Alligood took over a program that had gone 3-7 in 2019 at the end of a 27-year streak of making the playoffs.

Under Alligood, Northside returned to the playoffs in 2020, reached the Class 6A quarterfinals in 2021 and went 7-5 this past season against Class 6A’s third-toughest schedule, according to the Maxwell Ratings.

“It has been a great three-year ride and I would not change one thing,” Alligood said in a statement. “I go to sleep at night knowing I gave Northside all I had. And I really tried to make a difference each day in the lives of our players and coaches.”

Statesboro’s Kaiser retires

Statesboro coach Jeff Kaiser announced Friday that he is retiring. Kaiser was coach of his alma mater the past six seasons and made four playoff appearances, though his overall record was 23-38 at a program that was 4-26 the three years before he took the job. Kaiser had been Tattnall County’s coach for 11 seasons, achieving that school’s only region title and 10-win season in 2010, and was on Statesboro’s staff in 1996 and 2001-03, including the 2001 state-championship team.

Briefly …

T.J. Hamilton has stepped down at Gordon Central, his alma mater, after four seasons and a 6-34 record. The Warriors haven’t had a winning season since 2012.

Click here for a complete list of head coaching openings.

