Northgate hires former Georgia Southern, Stockbridge coach Whitley

Kevin Whitley, who built Stockbridge into a state power before moving into college coaching at Georgia Southern, is the new football coach at Northgate in Coweta County.

Whitley’s Stockbridge record was 99-28 in 10 seasons with five region titles at a school that had never won a playoff game until after his arrival in 2009. Stockbridge made the state semifinals or better each season from 2012 to 2018 and was the state’s most improved program from the first decade of the century to the next..

Whitley had been Creekside’s coach for six seasons and won three region titles. The team’s star player was former NFL star Eric Berry.