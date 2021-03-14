North Oconee’s Sibley wins slam dunk title

In the final round, classmate Justin Byrd tossed the ball at the corner of the backboard and Sibley soared high to grab it and slam it home. It was a play the duo practice three different times last week.

It was convincing enough to give Sibley a win over Cash Allen, 6-6 senior from Chattooga. Cameryn Johnson, a 6-2 junior from Long County, was eliminated in the first round.