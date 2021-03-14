X

North Oconee’s Sibley wins slam dunk title

Wilson Sibley of North Oconee won the 2021 GHSA Slam Dunk Contest. He is with Carly Klingler, regional sales manager of BSN Sports, which sponsored the event.
By Stan Awtrey, For the AJC

Macon -- Wilson Sibley, a 6-foot-4 junior from North Oconee High School, got a little help from his buddy and won the GSHA’s second annual Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.

In the final round, classmate Justin Byrd tossed the ball at the corner of the backboard and Sibley soared high to grab it and slam it home. It was a play the duo practice three different times last week.

It was convincing enough to give Sibley a win over Cash Allen, 6-6 senior from Chattooga. Cameryn Johnson, a 6-2 junior from Long County, was eliminated in the first round.

“To be honest, I was pretty nervous,” Sibley said. “I just tried to be confident and do my best. I thought I did pretty well.”

It was the second year the GHSA has sponsored the contests. Finalists were decided by posting an online video of their dunking prowess, with fans casting votes to determine the participants.

