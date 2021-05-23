North Hall, Franklin County will need a third game after split in 3A series

In the first game, North Hall took some time to get warmed up and was leading 1-0 for the first four innings. But in the top of the fifth inning, the Trojans scored eight runs on five hits and three errors to take a 9-0 lead. North Hall expanded the lead with four runs on two hits in the top of the sixth inning which put the game out of reach.

Jace Bowen led North Hall with three hits with two RBIs while Jaret Bales and Bradford Puryear each had two hits. Bales and Hudson Barrett each had three RBIs. Bales pitched six innings, faced 23 batters with four hits and one earned run. Lawson Gailey pitched 4.1 innings and allowed ten hits and seven earned runs.