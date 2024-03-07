BreakingNews
Ga. 400 closed after DUI suspect hits other drivers, officials say
North Hall duo wins Coed 3-point contest

Alan Smith of event sponsor BSN (L) and GSGA executive director Robin Hines (R) with GSGA Coed 3-point contest winners Athena Vachtsevanos and Micah Jimerson of North Hall, March 7, 2024.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

By
35 minutes ago

The North Hall team of Athena Vachtsevanos and Micah Jimerson showed great timing on Saturday.

The two juniors scored 28 points in the final round to beat the Commerce duo of Malay Mitchell and Hudson Dudish in the final round.

“I thought we were going to do pretty good,” Vachtsevanos said. “We’re both pretty good 3-point shooters by nature.”

The two are friends off the court and decided to pair up for the competition. They admitted being nervous in the beginning, but Jimerson said “After a little bit you calm down.”

The duo was pleased about winning a state championship, but Jimerson said, “It’s pretty coo, I guess. It’d be better to win a state basketball championship.”

Other teams who participated in the contest were Aryana Thomas and Ruben Compton of Lowndes and Iziah McCutchins and Josh Cornett of Trion.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

