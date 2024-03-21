North Hall baseball forfeits 7 games

North Hall’s baseball team has self-reported the use of an academically ineligible player and forfeited its first seven games, all previously won, the GHSA confirmed Thursday.

Wins over Newton, Dawson County, Habersham Central, Chapel Hill, Jackson County, Tucker and Mountain View were reversed.

North Hall’s record is now 7-9 instead of 14-2. North Hall is 6-2 in region play in Region 8-4A and is No. 5 in AJC Class 4A rankings.

North Hall won state titles in 2017 and 2021.