BreakingNews
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000
High School Sports Blog

North Hall baseball forfeits 7 games

051722 Peachtree Corners: The Georgia High School Association or GHSA logo is painted on the baseball field before Wesleyan’s game against Mount Paran in the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

051722 Peachtree Corners: The Georgia High School Association or GHSA logo is painted on the baseball field before Wesleyan’s game against Mount Paran in the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
19 minutes ago

North Hall’s baseball team has self-reported the use of an academically ineligible player and forfeited its first seven games, all previously won, the GHSA confirmed Thursday.

Wins over Newton, Dawson County, Habersham Central, Chapel Hill, Jackson County, Tucker and Mountain View were reversed.

North Hall’s record is now 7-9 instead of 14-2. North Hall is 6-2 in region play in Region 8-4A and is No. 5 in AJC Class 4A rankings.

North Hall won state titles in 2017 and 2021.

Editors' Picks

A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump
13m ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump
13m ago

Credit: AP

Meet the Bally Sports Braves field reporters for 2024
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 6 Baseball Rankings
28m ago
Top-ranked Buford boys eye 1st title
1h ago
McEachern’s Bailey is Gatorade basketball state player of year, national finalist
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta