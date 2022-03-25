Tennis blog: North Gwinnett sweeps 31st Granger Invitational

The North Gwinnett boys and girls swept the largest division at the 31st annual Granger Invitational tournament in LaGrange.
North Gwinnett’s boys defeated Buford in the championship game and the girls beat Dunwoody in the championship in Division I.
In Division II, the Coffee boys defeated Columbus for the championship. In the girls division, Buford downed Coffee in the title game.
In Division III, the Roswell boys outlasted North Gwinnett’s No. 2 team, while Christian Heritage defeated Allatoona for the title.
In Division IV, Dunwoody’s No. 2 boys team beat Union Grove in the final. Lambert No. 2 and Lumpkin County played in the girls final, but no result was posted.
In Division V, Christian Heritage’s No. 2 boys team came away with the title and North Paulding’s girls beat Roswell’s No. 2 team in the final.
Wheeler boys win Warrior Invitational
The Wheeler boys swept Lowndes, Kennesaw Mountain and Alpharetta to win the Warrior Invitational hosted by North Cobb High School. The Wildcats won each match 3-0. Players were Kile Ha, Swarat Kulkarni, Dev Patel, Phillip Phanhthourath, Noah Sheikh and Joe Thottungal.
