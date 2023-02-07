North Gwinnett football announces hire of Parkview’s Godfree

Eric Godfree was announced as North Gwinnett’s football coach Tuesday morning in a move expected since Godfree’s resignation at Parkview last month.
Godfree replaces Bill Stewart, who took a job as a Georgia Tech analyst.
Godfree had been Parkview’s coach the past nine seasons, leading his alma mater to two region titles and a 70-37 record.
Parkview was 8-4 in 2022 and reached the second round. Parkview beat North Gwinnett 48-21 in the regular season.
North Gwinnett was 10-3 and won Region 7-7A before falling to Colquitt County in the quarterfinals.
Parkview and North Gwinnett are Gwinnett County schools.
