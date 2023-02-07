X
North Gwinnett football announces hire of Parkview’s Godfree

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Eric Godfree was announced as North Gwinnett’s football coach Tuesday morning in a move expected since Godfree’s resignation at Parkview last month.

Godfree replaces Bill Stewart, who took a job as a Georgia Tech analyst.

Godfree had been Parkview’s coach the past nine seasons, leading his alma mater to two region titles and a 70-37 record.

Parkview was 8-4 in 2022 and reached the second round. Parkview beat North Gwinnett 48-21 in the regular season.

North Gwinnett was 10-3 and won Region 7-7A before falling to Colquitt County in the quarterfinals.

Parkview and North Gwinnett are Gwinnett County schools.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

