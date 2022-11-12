North Cobb Christian 14, Columbia 6

Columbia got its only points two possessions later, driving 76 yards in six plays and scoring on a 7-yard pass from Elijah Morgan to Saibian Campbell that cut the lead to 14-6 with six minutes remaining. Columbia got the ball back one more time, at its 31-yard line with 4:13 left, but fumbled on the second play. North Cobb Christian recovered and was able to run out the clock.

North Cobb Christian opened the scoring midway through the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run by Jacob Cruz to cap off an 11-play, 62 yard drive.

Both teams finished with less than 200 yards of total offense. Columbia had 184 yards, with more than half of those coming from running back Royce Tolbert, who rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries. Morgan was 9-of-21 passing for 78 yards.

“We want to be a defense-first school,” Jones said. “Our defense rises to the occasion every weekend. We just like to fly around and hit people. I was really scared because [Columbia’s] a really good football team that’s scored a lot of points this year, but we were able to hold them pretty good.”

North Cobb Christian finished with 175 total yards. The team’s two leading rushers this season, Jadin Coates and Trey Priester, were limited to a combined 73 yards on 25 carries. Quarterback Matty Go completed four of 10 passing attempts for 51 yards.

Columbia (7-4) opened the season with one of the biggest upsets of the year, a 13-10 victory at Class 7A Camden County, and went on to finish in third place in Region 5-2A behind Callaway and Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Columbia - 0-0-0-6 - 6

North Cobb Christian - 0-7-0-7 - 14

Second quarter

N - Jacob Cruz 14 run (Finley Ross kick), 7:30

Fourth quarter

N - Gabe Fortson recovered fumble in end zone (Ross kick), 11:31

C - Saibian Campbell 7 pass from Elijah Morgan (kick blocked), 6:00