Norcross boys fall in State Champions Invitational semifinals

Norcross, which won the Georgia Class 7A title, finished the season 26-7. Auburn (28-2) will play Calvary Christian (25-2) of Fort Lauderdale in the championship game at noon Saturday on ESPN2. Calvary advanced with a 59-37 victory over Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

Johnson, a first-team all-state selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, was not available because he was participating in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland. The 6-foot-4 junior is a four-star recruit with a reported 18 offers from Division I schools. He is No. 3 in Georgia and No. 25 nationally among juniors in the 247Sports Composite rankings.