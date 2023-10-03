No. 1 Prince Avenue loses, but most ranked Class A teams have solid week

Prince Avenue Christian maintained its No. 1 ranking in Class A Division I despite losing at Class 3A No. 4 Mary Persons 45-28 in a week where a majority of the ranked teams rolled.

Quarterback Aaron Philo, who committed to Georgia Tech, was 24-of-32 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s first loss. He passed to Hudson Hill and Peyton Talmadge for touchdowns. Connor Causby and Mac Bradley scored on runs for the Wolverines.

In other games: