No. 1 Prince Avenue loses, but most ranked Class A teams have solid week

Prince Avenue Christian maintained its No. 1 ranking in Class A Division I despite losing at Class 3A No. 4 Mary Persons 45-28 in a week where a majority of the ranked teams rolled.
Quarterback Aaron Philo, who committed to Georgia Tech, was 24-of-32 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s first loss. He passed to Hudson Hill and Peyton Talmadge for touchdowns. Connor Causby and Mac Bradley scored on runs for the Wolverines.
In other games:
- In the so-called sophomore showcase between No. 4 Rabun County and Class 2A then-No. 6 Fellowship Christian, sophomore quarterback Ty Truelove scored on a a 1-yard run with 2:25 left to give Rabun a 42-21 victory. Rabun opened the scoring on a 64-yard run by Reid Giles with 9:29 in the first quarter, but Fellowship’s Josh Milhollin scored on a punt return with 4:25 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7. Rabun took the lead on a 15-yarder from Truelove to Willie Goodwyn early in the second quarter. Giles scored on a 10-yard run to extend the lead to 21-14 late in the second quarter. A 1-yard run from Truelove put Rabun ahead 28-14. Sophomore Jonathan Granby scored on an 11-yard run to get Fellowship within a touchdown 28-21, but Giles scored on a 51-yarder, his third touchdown of the game, to put Rabun ahead 35-21.
- Mount Vernon entered the rankings this week at No. 10 after narrowly losing to Division I No. 5 Elbert County 45-40. Elbert climbed one spot to No. 5 this week.
- In Class A Division II, quarterback Jay Kanazawa was 16-of-20 passing for 329 yards and three touchdowns to lead top-ranked Schley County past Chattahoochee County. He passed to Jalewis Soloman (2) and Zayden Walker (1) for touchdowns. Jeremiah Rogers scored two rushing touchdowns, and Walker, Kyler Duprey and Kabreon Aldridge each had one touchdown run. Kanazawa is 88-of-137 passing for 1,411 yards and 19 touchdowns this season to lead a Schley County offense that averages 260 passing to 165 rushing yards per game.
- In another key Division II game, No. 3 Manchester and No. 4 Macon County each maintained positions in the poll after Manchester beat Macon 18-7. Class A Division I results 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1) lost to Class 3A No. 4 Mary Persons 45-28. 2. (2) Swainsboro (6-0) beat Irwin County 26-0. 3. (3) Trion (5-0) beat Dade County 28-21. 4. (4) Rabun County (5-1) beat Class 2A No. 9 (then No. 6) Fellowship Christian 42-21. 5. (6) Elbert County (5-1) beat Mount Vernon 45-40. 6. (7) Bleckley County (4-2) beat Westfield 49-13. 7. (8) Commerce (5-1) beat First Presbyterian Day 28-14. 8. (9) Lamar County (5-2) beat Pike County 46-0. 9. (10) Dublin (4-1) beat Charlton County 41-7. 10. (NR) Mount Vernon (4-2) lost to Elbert County 45-40. Class A Division II results 1. (1) Schley County (6-0) beat Chattahoochee County 56-7. 2. (2) Greene County (6-0) beat Towns County 47-0. 3. (3) Manchester (5-1) beat No. 4 Macon County 18-7. 4. (4) Macon County (4-2) lost to No. 3 Manchester 18-7. 5. (5) Clinch County (5-1) did not play. 6. (6) Bowdon (5-2) beat St. Francis 55-7. 7. (7) Early County (4-1) did not play. 8. (8) Jenkins County (6-0) did not play. 9. (10) Aquinas (5-1) beat Lincoln County 28-21. 10. (NR) Telfair County (5-0) beat Hawkinsville 35-13.
